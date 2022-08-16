Viola Davis Tapped to Portray Villain in 'Hunger Games' Prequel
Viola Davis is set to take on perhaps her most villainous role yet in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , the prequel film to the Hunger Games trilogy expected to hit theaters in 2023. The news was confirmed in an Instagram post by the movie's official account . Davis has been tapped to take on the role of Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head game maker and the original facilitator of the deadly Hunger Games tournament. She joins an already-loaded cast that includes Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer, and Rachel Zegler. Based on author Suzanne Collins' 2020 book with the same name, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows a young Coriolanus Snow before he becomes president of the fictional Panem, 64 years before the first Hunger Games story. Snow is unhappily tasked with mentoring District 12's girl tribute while trying to restore his family's name and place in society. The addition of Davis to the franchise, according to the president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Nathan Kahane, will help boost the status of the film with serious star power. "The Hunger Games films have always been elevated by their exceptional casting, and we are thrilled to be continuing that tradition with Viola Davis as Volumnia Gual. Her formidable and powerful presence will add layers of complexity and menace to this story," he told The Hollywood Reporter . It's been a busy year for Davis as her project The Woman King is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be released in theaters shortly after in September. She is also reprising her role in the DC Comics universe as Amanda Waller in Black Adam to be released in October.
