San Diego, CA

sandiegoville.com

The United States' First Combined Cat Cafe, Bar & Restaurant Ready To Open In San Diego

Promoted as the United States' "first full-service cat lounge, bar & restaurant," Whiskers & Wine will open in San Diego later this month. After two years of development, Whiskers & Wine will grand open on August 26 in San Diego's North Park neighborhood. Expect an upscale cat lounge and cocktail bar where people can order food and drinks while playing with adoptable cats and kittens. The two-story space offers a menu of California cuisine, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Societe Brewing Ready To Open First Satellite Tasting Room In San Diego's Old Town

San Diego's 10 year-old Societe Brewing Company is nearly ready to unveil its first satellite tasting room. Societe Brewing Company was founded in May 2012 by University of Arizona alumni Doug Constantiner and brewmaster Travis Smith, who both met while working at Orange County's The Bruery. Societe has been honored numerous times over its decade-long tenure, including winning gold medals at both the 2018 World Beer Cup and the 2018 Great American Beer Festival.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites

Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 18-22

August 17-18 San Diego International Vegan Film Festival. The International Vegan Film Festival is making a two-day stop at San Diego’s Cinema Under The Stars for their worldwide ‘best of’ screenings tour. The festival is highlighting several short films from international directors that contain vegan subject matter and educate audiences about the environmental and health benefits that come from plant-based eating. Film screenings will take place from 8-11 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday night and tickets are $25 per night. | 4040 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Exploring Chula Vista: NBC 7's Joe Little Shares His Favorite Spots

Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County, and NBC 7’s Joe Little has been there, both professionally and personally, to watch it grow since 2002. So, when it came time to learn more about Chula Vista and the best places to eat, drink and explore, Little had a hard time narrowing it down. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spent the day with him to see his top three favorite spots in Chula Vista.
localemagazine.com

The 9 Coolest Pools in San Diego for “Locals Summer”

Say Goodbye to Summer Crowds and Take a Dip in These Sparkling Pools. America’s Finest City might be bordered by miles of beautiful beaches, but when the summer heat hits, nothing says fabulous like kicking back poolside—even better when there’s a chic hotel attached. Think less sandy toes and more keep the frosé coming! Thankfully, San Diego is home to a slew of fine hotels with equally sparkling swimming pools. From trendy downtown rooftops and a historical 1920s-era gem along the coast to contemporary North County haunts with cabanas and swoon-worthy sea views, we’ve rounded up the best hotel pools to dive into in San Diego. Best Pools San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Arcade Games OK'd to Operate in Restaurants Where Alcohol is Served in Unincorporated San Diego County

Two supervisors announced Wednesday that a decades-old county ordinance preventing businesses from having coin-operated amusement devices, including arcade games, in the same area where alcohol is served will be repealed next month. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the repeal Tuesday at the behest of Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Eater

Modern Jewish Delicatessen and Restaurant Moving Into Torrey Pines

Spotlighting a cuisine that’s seriously underrepresented in San Diego, Gold Finch will be a modern delicatessen rooted in Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking — and Jewish culture — opening in the Torrey Pines area in early September. Developed by the Urban Kitchen Group, the restaurant is an opportunity...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Encinitas Eatery Aims for Cottage Charm

Encinitas Eatery Aims for Cottage Charm

Jason Peaslee is trying to recreate the quaint atmosphere and charm of. restaurant that he and a partner own in La Jolla in a remodeled portion of an Encinitas shopping center. The Cottage in La Jolla is in a remodeled Victorian home. Recreating the hominess that exemplifies The Cottage La...
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

Ever Wonder Where All These San Diego Millennials Come From? So Did the Census Bureau

You've seen them at the beach, on campus, in the Gaslamp. Where do they all come from? New census data shows the places those millennials are migrating to San Diego from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 70% of young adults who grew up in America's Finest City stayed home in San Diego as young adults. The numbers reflect where people from 16-26 moved.
SAN DIEGO, CA

