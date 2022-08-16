Read full article on original website
WEAR
FDLE: Pensacola gun shop manager defrauded more than 100 customers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says John David Floyd -- the manager of Don's Gun Shop in Pensacola -- defrauded more than 100 customers out of over $100,000. Channel 3 reported Thursday that Floyd, 57, was charged with 129 felony counts in Escambia County. He was...
WEAR
'Just check folks out': Client shares experience with accused Pensacola fencing contractor
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The owner of a Cantonment fencing company has been arrested for the second time in a month. Cody Brown, 33, is charged with fraud and larceny. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, Brown has a history of defrauding some of his customers. Brown, owner of...
WEAR
Deputies: 72-year-old Pensacola man videoed underneath at least 14 females skirts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 72-year-old Pensacola man is accused of taking photos/videos underneath the skirts and dresses of at least 14 females. Vincent Carlo was arrested Wednesday and charged with:. voyeurism. battery. two counts of video voyeurism of a child less than 16 years of age. He was released...
WEAR
Owner of Cantonment fencing company charged with defrauding several customers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The owner of a Cantonment fencing company was arrested Wednesday for the second time in less than a month on fraud and larceny charges. Cody Brown, 33, of Pensacola -- the owner of Kodiak Fence Company -- was arrested Wednesday on these charges:. fraud - swindle (two...
WEAR
Report: Woman steals $2,183 worth of pots, plants from Okaloosa County shop
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Wednesday night for robbing a Shalimar plant shop and nursery. Miranda Nicole Rice, 37, of Shalimar, is charged with two counts of unarmed burglary to a structure not occupied and larceny-grand theft over $750. According to the arrest...
WEAR
Pensacola gun shop business manager facing 129 criminal charges
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The business manager of a Pensacola gun shop is facing 129 criminal charges Thursday night. 57-year-old John Floyd, business manager of Don's Gun Shop in Pensacola, was arrested on a warrant out of Georgia back in March. Floyd is charged with organized fraud, racketeering, petit theft,...
WEAR
Woman wanted for vehicle theft, fraud in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help locating a wanted 48-year-old woman in Santa Rosa County. Crime Stoppers posted Wednesday that Tracy Annette Dunwoody is wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle, fraud/illegal use of credit cards, and damage property criminal mischief. Dunwoody is...
WEAR
Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking meth
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man is sentenced to 15 years in state prison after being convicted of trafficking meth. Jason Stewart McGowan was found guilty of Trafficking in Methamphetamine - 14 grams or more, but less than 28 grams. Three years of the 15-year sentence will be...
WEAR
Deputies: 2 arrested at Florida Golden Corral after stealing credit cards from vehicle
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Two suspects were taken into custody at a Panama City Golden Corral after stealing several credits cards from a vehicle, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Walton County deputies say in a release, Katherine Gutierrez, 28, and Adrian Diaz Rodriguez, 26, broke into the vehicle...
WEAR
Orlando woman, 23, killed as car crashes into tree in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash in Walton County Thursday afternoon left a 23-year-old woman dead and a 24-year-old man critical. Both victims are from Orlando. The crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on I-10 west near mile marker 87. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan traveled off the roadway...
WEAR
Authorities clear social media photo threat at W.S. Neal High School
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Authorities investigated and cleared a "threatening" social media photo of a W.S. Neal High School student with a firearm Friday morning. Escambia County Schools - Alabama says W.S. Neal High and the Escambia Carrer Readiness Center were placed on lockdown as the threat was investigated. The...
WEAR
UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School
UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
WEAR
Gulf Breeze homeowner alleges Matt Banks still working after contractors license revoked
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, the owner of Banks Construction, is under fire again Wednesday night. Santa Rosa County officials say Banks is trying to do work in the county after his license was revoked last week by the county's Contractor Competency Board. Banks is accused of taking...
WEAR
Missing 1-year-old, 16-year-old last seen Aug. 11 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are trying to locate a missing teenager and her baby last seen in Pensacola. According to deputies, 16-year-old Breanna White and 1-year-old Zachariah White were last seen Aug. 11 in the area of the 700-block of Truman Avenue. A clothing description has not...
WEAR
Parents, students concerned after multiple threats at Pine Forest High School
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Many shared their concerns Thursday after Pine Forest High School in Pensacola underwent their second lockdown this week. The first happened on Tuesday after investigators say at least one person received an anonymous AirDrop message. Channel 3 was at the school around 10 a.m. Thursday morning after...
WEAR
Escambia County commissioners look to change Contractors Competency Board operation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners want to change the way the Escambia County Contractors Competency Board operates, to better protect homeowners from contractors who take their money and don't do the work. Two weeks after Channel 3 started investigating two Pensacola contractors, their licenses were revoked in Escambia...
WEAR
Volunteers needed for International Coastal Cleanup in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is in need of volunteers for a community cleanup event taking place next month. Saltwater Restaurants and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism will host the International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 17. The cleanup's goal is to remove as much trash and debris from local beaches.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County golf tournament raises $30,520 for special needs families
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office presented Emerald Coast Exceptional Families with the funds raised from their golf tournament Friday. The sheriff's office held the Moving Forward Together Golf Tournament to help raise awareness for the special needs community in the area. The Emerald Coast...
WEAR
Pensacola law firm helps veterans pursue Camp Lejeune water contamination claims
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A local law firm is helping veterans and their families pursue claims against the government for medical conditions suffered from a North Carolina military base. The "Camp Lejeune Justice Act" -- passed as part of the "PACT Act" and signed by President Biden -- will help millions...
