ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

FDLE: Pensacola gun shop manager defrauded more than 100 customers

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says John David Floyd -- the manager of Don's Gun Shop in Pensacola -- defrauded more than 100 customers out of over $100,000. Channel 3 reported Thursday that Floyd, 57, was charged with 129 felony counts in Escambia County. He was...
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Freeport, FL
County
Walton County, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
WEAR

Pensacola gun shop business manager facing 129 criminal charges

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The business manager of a Pensacola gun shop is facing 129 criminal charges Thursday night. 57-year-old John Floyd, business manager of Don's Gun Shop in Pensacola, was arrested on a warrant out of Georgia back in March. Floyd is charged with organized fraud, racketeering, petit theft,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Woman wanted for vehicle theft, fraud in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help locating a wanted 48-year-old woman in Santa Rosa County. Crime Stoppers posted Wednesday that Tracy Annette Dunwoody is wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle, fraud/illegal use of credit cards, and damage property criminal mischief. Dunwoody is...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking meth

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man is sentenced to 15 years in state prison after being convicted of trafficking meth. Jason Stewart McGowan was found guilty of Trafficking in Methamphetamine - 14 grams or more, but less than 28 grams. Three years of the 15-year sentence will be...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Buttocks#Heroin#Burglary
WEAR

Authorities clear social media photo threat at W.S. Neal High School

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Authorities investigated and cleared a "threatening" social media photo of a W.S. Neal High School student with a firearm Friday morning. Escambia County Schools - Alabama says W.S. Neal High and the Escambia Carrer Readiness Center were placed on lockdown as the threat was investigated. The...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School

UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy