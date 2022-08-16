ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Lake, WA

A Contemporary Farmhouse With Rustic Flair

This custom home is a unique blend of quality and character. With over 7,100 square feet of living space on a nearly one-acre lot overlooking the 15th fairway of the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club, this two-level home has plenty of room for activities, both indoor and out. After...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Four new stores coming to River Park Square mall

SPOKANE, Wash. — Life is slowly coming back to River Park Square mall after a difficult pandemic. Four new stores are announced to open in 2022. According to a press release from the River Park Square mall, “These new offerings complement the shopping center's blend of premier national brands and local talent.”
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s. Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

North Idaho State Fair celebrates 100 years of fun, food and festivities

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Right now, major preparations are underway for the North Idaho State Fair that opens on August 19 and goes through August 28. This year is unlike any other, however, because they are celebrating 100 years. To celebrate they have commemorative coins that people can buy as well as a history book that shows the evolution of the fair over the last century. They are also offering a golden ticket which can be purchased online for $1,000 but ticketholders get admission to the North Idaho State Fair for life.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Inspiring and annoying marks the past week

When I’m asked what kind of a column I write, I’ve said for decades it’s about whatever amuses, annoys or inspires me in any given week. I’m grateful for all of the people in our communities who continue to inspire and do good deeds quietly. When life feels heavy and hard, it's the best time to look around and realize there’s light and goodness. It’s the best antidote for all that ails us.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Prairie Trail to grow

COEUR d’ALENE — The 3-mile-long Prairie Trail comes to an abrupt end at Huetter Road. Go no farther. Turn around. That should change next year. The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday unanimously accepted a $250,000, no-match grant to help fund extending the Prairie Trail just more than a mile to Meyer Road.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

Northern Lights likely visible tonight near Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avid nighttime sky watchers will be out tonight to see a glimpse of the northern lights. Also know as the Aurora Borealis, the northern lights will be best viewed during the evening of Wednesday, August 17th, generally before midnight. For the northern U.S., the best way...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

A local food truck is 'building community through the universal language of food'

Island Style Food Truck founder Nicholas DeCaro has never heard of John Donne, a 16th-century English priest who wrote what's now known as the poem "No Man Is an Island." Although they're centuries apart, the two men have some things in common. Both triumphed over personal setbacks, employing the island as a metaphor to inspire others.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Evacuations lifted for people living near Wagner Road Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Evacuations have been lifted for people living near the Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County. The fire started Thursday evening and originally prompted level 3 evacuations. State fire assistance has been mobilized to help contain the fire and crews are using water from Rock Lake to help in the firefight. This fire is estimated to have burned...
SPOKANE, WA
Sandpoint Reader

Mountain lion activity partially closes trails at Pine St. Woods

Kaniksu Land Trust temporarily closed several trails at Pine Street Woods on Aug. 15 after mountain bikers reported seeing a dead deer near the Crooked Tree overlook. The organization elected to close trails on the west side of the property after employees located the carcass and confirmed it had been killed by a mountain lion.
SANDPOINT, ID
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live

(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
SPOKANE, WA
nspiremagazine.com

Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID

The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

