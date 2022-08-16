ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Novant Health patient information possibly disclosed to Facebook in data breach

By Dolan Reynolds
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzixP_0hJOQBem00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., (WGHP) — Novant Health says letters will be mailed to some of its patients following possible disclosure of protected health information due to an error with an online tracking tool, according to a Novant Health news release.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app. Chat on WhatsApp

In May 2020, Novant Health launched a promotional campaign to connect more patients to the Novant Health MyChart patient portal.

This campaign involved Facebook advertisements and a tracking pixel placed on the Novant Health website to help understand the success of those efforts on Facebook. A pixel is a piece of code that organizations use to measure activity and experiences on their website.

The pixel was set up incorrectly and may have allowed certain private information to be transmitted to Facebook’s parent company Meta from the Novant Health website and MyChart portal.

After learning the pixel could send unintended information to Meta, Novant Health disabled and removed it and began an investigation to learn whether and to what extent information was transmitted.

Based on that investigation, Novant Health determined on June 17, 2022, that it was possible sensitive patient information might have been disclosed to Meta, depending upon a user’s activity within the Novant Health website and MyChart portal.

This information potentially included an impacted patient’s: demographic information such as email address, phone number, computer IP address and contact information entered into Emergency Contacts or Advanced Care Planning, information such as appointment type and date, physician selected, button/menu selections and/or content typed into free text boxes.

The information did not include Social Security numbers or other financial information unless it was typed into a free text box by the user.

The letter sent to each patient will specifically what financial information may have been involved, Novant Health says.

Based on its investigation, Novant Health officials say they are unaware of any improper use or attempted use of any patient information by Meta or any other third party.

According to Facebook’s Terms and Conditions, they have policies and filters that block sensitive personal data and do not incorporate that information into their Ad Manager.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center patients are not impacted by this incident.

In addition to the resources shared, patients may call Novant Health at 704-561-6950 or click here.

Additionally, patients may also click here to learn more about best practices to protect their information online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Novant Health Facebook marketing campaign leads to data breach

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Patients who may have had their personal information leaked have been contacted by Novant Health after they learned of a possible security breach. On Thursday, Novant Health officials announced that they were alerting patients about a possible data breach that allowed information to be leaked to Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins

(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Health
City
Winston-salem, NC
WCNC

Serial killer hoax making rounds on social media, NC police warn

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serial killer hoax is making its rounds on social media. Law enforcement agencies around the Triad are warning citizens the posts are not credible. Multiple Facebook groups across the Piedmont are sharing posts on social media saying a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Reidsville.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novant Health#Data Breach#Personal Data#Mychart
WXII 12

Forsyth Co. Sheriff responds to inmate’s mother’s claims after two detention officers hospitalized

This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A mother of an inmate at the Forsyth County Detention Center took to Facebook after she said her son, Matthew West was beaten by one of the detention officers. The sheriff then responded publicly to her, calling her claims false.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
The Richmond Observer

NCWRC: Second deer in North Carolina tests positive for CWD

RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

This is everything we know about the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Wake County deputy is in custody amid an investigation involving multiple counties, including Forsyth County. K-9 Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, of Raleigh, was shot near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads in Raleigh just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, Wake County Sheriff […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

‘Largest Ponzi scheme in history’: 10 years since Lexington-based ZeekRewards

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — In August 2012, nearly a million people throughout the world learned an online rewards program they thought would exponentially increase their wealth was being investigated as what prosecutors would later deem an “over $850 million ‘Ponzi’ scheme,” promising a “bogus 125% return on investment based on profits from a sham internet-based […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy