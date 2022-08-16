ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Cocaine bricks wash up on Biloxi beach

By Juliana Clark
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtuBe_0hJOPm5K00

Biloxi police officers are investigating the mysterious appearance of 15 blocks of suspected cocaine found on the beach.

Air Force Sergeants Association's Keesler Base Chapter 652, a non-profit organization filled with retired, active, and veteran serviceman and their families, initially found eight of the bricks during its weekly volunteer beach clean-up and then handed them over to law enforcement. WLOX reports more bricks were found on Deer Island.

Our beach cleanup yesterday is now on the local news!

Posted by AFSA Chapter 652 Keesler AFB on Sunday, August 14, 2022

"There was likely to be a larger amount of drugs that either fell off a vessel or they were intentionally dropped off to be picked up by someone else or another group of individuals," said Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director Steven Maxwell. The investigation is still ongoing.

Law enforcement says there's a possibility this isn't an isolated incident. The Sun Herald reports 126 pounds of cocaine washed on the shore of Key Largo. And overall, that's just a drop in the bucket of drugs washing up on shore, according to a legal blog. It occurs regularly in Florida.

"As a place with a large water-based landscape, Florida is no stranger to drugs washing up on the coast," HG legal resources wrote . "Whereas drugs are beginning to show up on Florida's northern beaches, Broward and Dade counties have been the primary places. 70,000 pounds were found in 2009, 39,000 in 2011, 78,000 pounds in 2012 in Broward and Dade counties. On the beaches of St. Augustine area in St. Johns County, in May 2013 $7 million worth of cocaine washed up, followed by 16 kilos of cocaine that September.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Pascagoula police investigation shooting which left two wounded

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Pascagoula police are investigating a Thursday night shooting at an apartment complex which sent two wounded men to the hospital. According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Cambridge Park Apartments on Shortcut Road around 7 p.m. Thursday. Arriving at the scene,...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

High speed chase on I-10 ends with molestation arrest

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man wanted for molestation was arrested Thursday after authorities say he led them on a chase through four coast cities. It started with Biloxi Police alerting Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies that they were in pursuit of a suspect wanted for molestation in their city. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the officers gave their location and identified the suspect as John Pierre, 42.
BILOXI, MS
Complex

15 Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Mississippi Beach, Man Arrested for Trying to Take Some

A Mississippi man was arrested on Monday for trying to pocket more than one of the 15 bricks of cocaine that washed ashore over the weekend. Biloxi police announced that Joey Lee Ware, 37, has been charged with aggravated trafficking of controlled substances after he was found with a brick and a half of coke plastered with a Dior label, drawing a connection between all the packages that started to appear across the city starting on Saturday.
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
State
Florida State
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Mississippi Man Arrested After 15 Bricks Of Cocaine Discovered Across City Of Biloxi

15 bricks of cocaine that were discovered in Biloxi, Mississippi this past weekend have led to the arrest of a 37-year-old local, WLOX reports. Joey Ware has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking after police conducted a consensual search and found narcotics divided up for sale in his possession, noting that the cocaine he was preparing to sell seemingly came from the larger collection that had begun popping up around the city over the past few days.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

33rd Avenue High School alumni take in old site during reunion

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the work continues on the new $43 million Job Corp site in Gulfport, so does the celebration of what was the old 33rd Avenue High School. Former students had a big thrill on Friday when their reunion tour stopped where their beloved school once stood.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony

We are going to see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. If we see excessive rainfall over our already saturated areas, we could see some localized flash flooding. If you come to a road covered in water, turn around and find an alternate path. This weekend will be a mixed bag with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. We will see rain-free hours and some peeks of sunshine here and there. It will be humid, but temps should hover in the 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain.
PICAYUNE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
WLOX

Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two drug-related arrests were made following a high speed chase that ended with a wreck on I-10 west of County Farm. The wreck at the end of the pursuit involved one other vehicle, which reported no injuries. It is still unclear whether anyone in the vehicle occupied by the suspects was injured.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WDBO

8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach

BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#The Beaches#Drugs#Bricks#Keesler Base Chapter 652#Wlox#Afb
WALA-TV FOX10

Arrest made in killing of TikTok star’s son

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect in the killing of 18-year-old Randon Lee was arrested Thursday evening. Twenty-year-old Reuben Gulley, from Saraland, surrendered himself to Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge Thursday afternoon. According to jail records, the murder warrant was issued on August 4. Gulley has been...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

FBI Mobile involved in arrest at Mobile cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Moss Point Schools statewide test results are in

Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February, but six months later, many are wondering when business will officially begin. Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. There are a lot of good teachers and a lot of good school...
MOSS POINT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WLOX

Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act

She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Moss Point Man Sentenced to over 17 Years in Prison for Meth

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Moss Point Man Sentenced to over 17 Years in Prison for Methamphetamine Offense. Gulfport, Miss. – A Moss Point man was...
MOSS POINT, MS
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy