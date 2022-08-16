Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
VIRGIL H. HARE
Virgil H. Hare, 90, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home near Buffalo. He was born Aug. 16, 1932, to Arthur G. Hare and Janet B. (Cameron) Hare. Virgil graduated with a BS degree from Rockhurst College (Now University) in Kansas City, Mo. and received an MBA from the University of Missouri at Kansas City, Kan. He was employed by the Bendix Corporation, initially at the Kansas City division, and later in the corporate office in Detroit, Mich. Later he worked for the FMC Corporation in Chicago.
Laclede Record
DELORES MAE JOHNSON
Delores Mae Johnson, 93, of Marshfield, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. She was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Colby, Wis. to George and Ella (Koerner) Uhlig. A visitation for Delores Mae Johnson will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Day Funeral Home in Marshfield. Visitation and...
Laclede Record
JAMES RAY “JIMMY’’ HILL JR.
James Ray Hill Jr. “Jimmy,’’ 50, of Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Lebanon, died Aug. 7, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born July 15, 1972, in Portland, Ore. to Greg McBride and Carolyn Massey. On Aug. 16, 2020, he married Elizabeth Ricks in Lake Ozark,...
Laclede Record
BARBARA WORLEY
Barbara Worley, 85, of Brownwood, Texas, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. She was born July 4, 1937, in Lebanon. Barbara married Jerry Worley and they had three children, Susan, Lynn, and Tom. Eventually Jerry and Barbara moved to Brookesmith, Texas. She worked at Brownwood Regional Medical Center...
Laclede Record
LEASHA SUE PULLEY
Leasha Sue Pulley, 62, of Sedalia, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Sedalia. She was born March 11, 1960, in Lebanon to Leonard Sein and Caroline Goans Collins. Leasha was preceded in death by her mother, Caroline Collins; her stepfather, Barney Collins; her stepmother, DeDe Decker; and...
Laclede Record
JAMES ROBERT CLEMENT
James Robert Clement, 95, of Conway, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Lebanon. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Schallenberg and his sons, Doyle Clement and Wendell Clement. Arrangements for James Robert Clement are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For...
Laclede Record
VINCIE J. LEWIS
Vincie J. Lewis, 88, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. He is survived by a number of nieces and nephews; a cousin, Dean Maxey and his wife Pat of Lebanon; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Morehouse. A graveside service and burial for Vincie J. Lewis will be held at 2...
