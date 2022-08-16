Virgil H. Hare, 90, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home near Buffalo. He was born Aug. 16, 1932, to Arthur G. Hare and Janet B. (Cameron) Hare. Virgil graduated with a BS degree from Rockhurst College (Now University) in Kansas City, Mo. and received an MBA from the University of Missouri at Kansas City, Kan. He was employed by the Bendix Corporation, initially at the Kansas City division, and later in the corporate office in Detroit, Mich. Later he worked for the FMC Corporation in Chicago.

BUFFALO, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO