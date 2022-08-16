Read full article on original website
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Photo booth trends to lookout for in 2023Photo Booth GuruHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Houston ISD offering new accelerated diploma program for students
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District, in partnership with Eight Million Stories, Inc., announced Wednesday that it will be offering a new education option called HISD REAL. The district said the primary goal of HISD REAL is to support disconnected students in earning their high school diplomas through re-engagement...
Click2Houston.com
‘A unique campus’: New all-boys school opens doors at Aldine ISD
HOUSTON – Aldine ISD welcomed students Wednesday morning to its new all-boys school, Impact Leadership Academy. “It’s the first all-boys school in Aldine ISD, created to give boys choices and opportunities,” said Principal Jonathan Kegler. This year, they’re starting with 1st, 2nd and 6th grades for a...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area school districts work to implement solutions to teacher shortages
TEXAS – Teacher vacancies are becoming quite common throughout our area, right now there are 12 unfilled teaching positions at Cleveland High School. Officials there and at other school districts are ramping up recruitment efforts. ”I have a 15-year-old that’s in 10th grade right now, I have a 17-year-old...
defendernetwork.com
Cupcake Kitchen Houston offers deal to local support teachers
The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular Black woman-owned bakery and soul food restaurant in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is offering a sweet deal to help support HISD teachers with a Back-To-School Supply Drive August 17-September 30, 2022!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston is owned by Patrice Farooq, a 10-year HISD...
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
fox26houston.com
Houston nurses pampered during major nursing shortage
Texas is the second-hardest hit state by the nursing shortage. So HCA Houston Healthcare teamed up with the University of Houston to address the problem.
Click2Houston.com
SE Houston back-to-school drive to provide free haircuts & styles, school uniforms, supplies, immunizations and more!
HOUSTON – Students can get fresh haircuts, much-needed supplies, health screenings and more at a back-to-school drive hosted by several businesses and business leaders on Wednesday. The 8th Annual Back-2-School Drive &Free Haircuts event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evan E. Worthing High School...
University of St. Thomas professor reveals how they learned the truth about former business school dean
HOUSTON — We've learned more about what led to the sudden resignation of the University of St. Thomas Cameron School of Business dean. The university on Wednesday confirmed they accepted Mario Enzler’s resignation last Friday, but did not give a reason. That changed on Thursday when the university released this updated statement:
iheart.com
Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'
University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
H-E-B to host one-day career fair at every store in Texas
H-E-B is hosting a one-day career fair at every Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas on Tuesday, August 23.
Dickinson ISD Board of Trustees recently approved an increase in starting pay for DISD bus drivers
. Starting pay will be $21.50 per hour. Bus drivers who are new to DISD this year will also receive a $1,200 sign-on bonus. Pay increases with experience. We are looking to fill 9 open positions in our transportation department for the 2022-2023 school year.
defendernetwork.com
Black owned food truck offers FREE burritos, school donations
Hibachi Bros, Houston’s first Black-owned authentic Japanese Styled Hibachi Food Truck, is hosting a “Burritos for Backpacks” supply drive to help HISD students in need get ready for the new school year!. Hibachi Bros is offering a FREE Chicken “BRO-RITO”, the company’s signature grilled Hibachi Burrito, in...
ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features jobs you can land in hours in Cypress and surrounding areas
Cypress residents, this one is for you! In addition to featuring jobs that pay over $15/hour, we're talking to economic and education experts about how you can land a job.
Click2Houston.com
Proposed changes to HISD charter school policy spark controversy
HOUSTON – A proposal to revise HISD’s current charter school policy is drawing fire from parents, teachers and school board members. The president of HISD Board of Trustees, Janet Cruz, developed the measure that will be heard for first reading during a special called meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
6-year-old dropped off by bus at wrong location found alone on street corner miles away from home
HOUSTON – After her first day of school, Olivia Reynolds’ parents anxiously waited for her at the corner of their block where the bus was supposed to drop her off. However, when the bus arrived, there was just one problem. Olivia wasn’t on it. The 6-year-old’s mother...
Click2Houston.com
H‑E‑B holding career fair; This is what you need to know to ace the interview, recruiter says
H‑E‑B is holding a one-day career fair for store hourly positions on Tuesday. The event – which will be open for jobs at H‑E‑B, Central Market and Mi Tienda -- will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. “We can’t wait to meet YOU,”...
Dietician shares brain-boosting breakfast ideas to start the school year off
HOUSTON — As kids head back to the classroom, we know parents want to send them to school ready to learn. Dieticians say a good breakfast is an important part of that equation because food is fuel for the brain. “It’s really important in the morning because kids can’t...
University of St. Thomas dean resigns, amid allegedly falsifying education credentials, faculty says
A tenured assistant professor of accounting said he worries about the process and the university leaders behind it that led Mario Enzler to be hired.
Click2Houston.com
‘It was over $300 more than our electric bill’: Conroe families see water bills double -- even triple
CONROE, Texas – You can usually predict how much you’ll pay for your water bill each month. But for some residents in Conroe, they got quite the surprise on their most recent bill. “Our mouths fell open and hit the floor,” said Linda Gill of Conroe. Linda...
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
