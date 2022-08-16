ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Houston ISD offering new accelerated diploma program for students

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District, in partnership with Eight Million Stories, Inc., announced Wednesday that it will be offering a new education option called HISD REAL. The district said the primary goal of HISD REAL is to support disconnected students in earning their high school diplomas through re-engagement...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘A unique campus’: New all-boys school opens doors at Aldine ISD

HOUSTON – Aldine ISD welcomed students Wednesday morning to its new all-boys school, Impact Leadership Academy. “It’s the first all-boys school in Aldine ISD, created to give boys choices and opportunities,” said Principal Jonathan Kegler. This year, they’re starting with 1st, 2nd and 6th grades for a...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Cupcake Kitchen Houston offers deal to local support teachers

The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular Black woman-owned bakery and soul food restaurant in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is offering a sweet deal to help support HISD teachers with a Back-To-School Supply Drive August 17-September 30, 2022!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston is owned by Patrice Farooq, a 10-year HISD...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Spring, TX
Spring, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Personalized Learning#College#Highschool#Momentum High School#Spring Isd#Westfield High School
iheart.com

Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'

University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
TYLER, TX
defendernetwork.com

Black owned food truck offers FREE burritos, school donations

Hibachi Bros, Houston’s first Black-owned authentic Japanese Styled Hibachi Food Truck, is hosting a “Burritos for Backpacks” supply drive to help HISD students in need get ready for the new school year!. Hibachi Bros is offering a FREE Chicken “BRO-RITO”, the company’s signature grilled Hibachi Burrito, in...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Click2Houston.com

Proposed changes to HISD charter school policy spark controversy

HOUSTON – A proposal to revise HISD’s current charter school policy is drawing fire from parents, teachers and school board members. The president of HISD Board of Trustees, Janet Cruz, developed the measure that will be heard for first reading during a special called meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Eagle 106.3

Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas

Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
KATY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy