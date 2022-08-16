Former Trump campaign manager’s suit says KY GOP gov. candidate was ‘incensed’ by endorsement

Former President Donald Trump’s first campaign manager has sued Kentucky GOP gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters.

Corey Lewandowski brought the suit against Deters for alleged breach of contract in federal court on Monday, claiming that Deters did not fully pay Lewandowski for his service as a consultant to Deters’ campaign.

Deters filed a countersuit against Lewandowski’s company on Tuesday in Kenton Circuit Court for breach of contract.

Lewandowski ran former president Trump’s campaign for more than a year, helping him become the presumptive GOP nominee for president in 2016, before Trump fired him that summer. Still, Lewandowski has retained some influence in Trump’s circle since then, serving as an advisor in his failed 2020 re-election bid .

Deters has touted his similarities to Trump throughout his campaign. He is running to the right of the pack, embracing Trump and co-signing the falsehood that Trump actually won the 2020 election moreso than his peers. Deters’ platform includes some unique positions such as support for full legalization of marijuana.

The retired Northern Kentucky attorney has made a name for himself in the state and region through fiery rhetoric and headline-grabbing lawsuits in Kentucky , the Cincinnati area , and elsewhere . He also held a conservative rally last year that drew thousands, per the Cincinnati Enquirer , and plans to hold similar events this year.

The lawsuit alleges that Deters still owes Lewandowski money based on the contract signed by both parties. The amount owed is $35,400, per the suit.

Deters has paid out more than $34,000 total to Lewandowski for his consulting services, starting with a monthly payment of $17,500 in March.

From there things soured, according to Lewandowski’s suit and Deters himself.

The suit claims that Deters was “incensed” by the fact that Attorney General Daniel Cameron received the endorsement of Trump in the race despite Deters paying $75,000 to attend a Kentucky Derby fundraiser with Trump in attendance as well as hiring Lewandowski.

Deters, for his part, says that he was simply dissatisfied with Lewandowski’s performance. He wrote that he tried to renegotiate the contract with the former Trump advisor, but did not receive a response. He also claims that Lewandowski promised him work products that didn’t materialize.

Deters called Lewandowski “a joke,” in a video posted to his YouTube channel, Bulldog Media.

“Corey Lewandowski is a fraud. He sells himself as a Trump confidant. He’s not. In addition he never did one single thing to help my campaign. Not one,” Deters told the Herald-Leader. “In fact all of his advice was wrong.”

Deters, in a letter to Lewandowski’s legal team before Lewandowski’s suit was filed, claims that Lewandowski made “misrepresentations” to him regarding Trump’s endorsement and its timing.

Lewandowski said in the suit that he warned Deters not to talk about his interactions with Trump to the press, that it would be seen as “disloyal.” Deters ended up informing media outlets about the event, including Trump’s harsh words for Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

One of the attorneys representing Lewandowski is Chris Wiest, who is seen by some as a leader among ‘Liberty’ Republicans throughout the state and particularly in the Northern Kentucky region.

Wiest is a political ally of Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Maddox is a fellow Northern Kentuckian who is also running for governor. Deters – who, like Maddox, is messaging as a further right candidate – has frequently criticized Maddox on YouTube.

Deters is no stranger to legal drama and is a frequent critic of Wiest, who has filed suit on behalf of at least one other client against Deters for an alleged breach of contract.

Deters often brings up Wiest’s previous legal troubles, including the previous suspension of his law license over insider trading . Deters has sued Wiest for slander multiple times in the past two months.

Wiest claims that Deters’ countersuits are frivolous strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP).

“Plaintiff’s claim is just another malevolent feather in the cap of a long, court-recognized career of using the justice system as a bully pulpit to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against the personal enemies of the Plaintiff. This is the exact type of lawsuit the legislature had in mind when they formulated the anti-SLAPP provision,” Wiest wrote in response to a slander suit Deters filed against him.

Lewandowski’s suit against Deters includes allegations of defamation against Lewandowski based on allegedly false statements that Deters made in an episode of his YouTube show on Monday.

The plaintiff is asking for a total of $75,000 in damages.