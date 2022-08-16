Read full article on original website
7 Floors of Flushing: 'Big Orange Flush' puts Neyland Stadium's toilets to the test
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's almost football time in Tennessee! As the Vols get ready for their first game on September 1, UT is making sure every part of Neyland Stadium can handle the return of 100,000 fans on game day -- including the toilets. On Friday, the University of...
Webb football head coach David Meske reflects on storied career ahead of final season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Longtime Webb School of Knoxville football head coach and athletic director David Meske will retire at the end of the 2022 season. It's a job he didn't expect to have for 38 years. "I never thought that this would be my dream job at 24 [years...
Tennessee to bring back 'Smokey Grey' uniforms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football is welcoming back the "Smokey Grey" uniforms in 2022 for the first time in a few years. It will serve as a uniform option for the football team this fall as part of the new Smokey Grey Series. The Vols will now wear Smokey...
Vols basketball teams joining 'Hoops for Hope' at Farragut High School for Down Syndrome support group
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Hoops for Hope event will make a return on August 27 after 2 years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held at Farragut High School at 11 a.m. Both the Tennessee men's and women's basketball teams said they would participate in the event benefiting the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee.
Austin-East's Jabrillion Lauderback dedicates season to mom, grandmother who died
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Austin-East's best players will be playing with a heavy heart this season. Defensive lineman Jabrillion Lauderback lost his mother and grandmother last winter. His mom died from breast cancer and his grandmother from a seizure. “It’s just one of those days you can’t imagine...
Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
First-year students move into Maryville College Campus
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A round of new "Scots" arrived at Maryville College on Friday. Dorms opened to first-year students around 9 a.m. Maryville College shared these photos on its Facebook page to welcome the students to the new school year. 2022 Maryville College students move in. Maryville College said...
Around 150 artists fill downtown Knoxville for tenth annual tattoo convention
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, tattoo artists are going to fill downtown Knoxville for one of the biggest tattoo conventions in Tennessee. The Knoxville Tattoo Convention will run from Friday through Sunday inside of the World's Fair Exhibition Hall. More than 150 artists from across the U.S. are expected to attend the event, and attendees will have a chance to get tattooed or pierced by some of the most prominent people in the industry.
State leaders present portrait of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss at Gibbs High School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wednesday was a solemn day at Gibbs High School when state lawmakers and the school community honored a former servicemember who died in Kabul. Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss graduated from the school and was a member of its ROTC program. In the short ceremony, state leaders...
The stars are out in K-town: a timeline of Variety movie premieres in Knoxville
Since 2003, Variety, The Children's Charity of East Tennessee, has held movie premiere fundraisers in Knoxville. Here is a look back on the star-studded events.
Knoxville leaders working to redesign Cradle of Country Music Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders are working to redesign The Cradle of Country Music Park, located in the downtown area near the intersection of Gay Street and Summitt Hill Drive. Part of the plan calls for replacing trees with art, and it has raised concerns among some city residents.
Students learn electronic media at Fulton High School
Some of the students that work at the Fulton High School radio station share thoughts on how they're preparing for the future. August 17, 2022-4pm.
McClung Museum collaborates with Native American tribes to open new Repatriation exhibit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture said it is opening a new exhibition explaining the Repatriation, or return, of Native American ancestral remains and cultural items back to their proper cultural communities on Aug. 23. The exhibition is sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Authority...
Young-Williams to take in nearly 30 more beagles rescued from Virginia breeding and research facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center will soon be looking for forever homes for another batch of beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility in July. YWAC took in 20 of the more than 4,000 beagles in need of homes earlier this month. On Friday, it announced it would take in another 29 beagles through September.
Knox County 865 Academies
Knox County Schools offer a program to help students get prepared for life after graduation knoxschools.org. August 17, 2022-4pm.
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Morristown woman
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. The TBI said Mary Ann Sampson, 55, has a medical condition that might impair her ability to return home safely. The TBI said she was last seen wearing a t-shirt and black leggings.
Regal expected to file for bankruptcy, but still expected to use downtown Knoxville headquarters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Reports swirled online Friday that the parent company of Regal, Cineworld, is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. It is the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, and the articles were shared after a warning that fewer blockbusters were expected to be shown on the big screen in the near future. It also operates Cinema City, Picturehouse and Yes Planet.
TWRA cuts ribbon of new elk viewing tower in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency cut the ribbon on a new viewing tower where visitors can relax and watch the wildlife pass by — especially elk. The tower is in Campbell County, at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. It's officially called the "Terry...
Lawsuit in shooting of Anthony Thompson Jr. continuing after KPD clears officers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anthony Thompson Jr., 17, was shot and killed by an officer in April 2021 during a struggle with four officers inside an Austin-East High School bathroom. Those four officers could face a federal civil investigation. Last year, an internal investigation was launched by the Knoxville Police...
