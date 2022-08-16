ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The singles tax is evolving in the age of inflation, and it means your married friends are probably 9x richer than you

For undecided couples, the decision to tie the knot with a significant other could have economic ramifications as well as personal ones. The percentage of American adults living with a spouse has declined notably over the past several decades, from 66.6% in 1950 to just 50% last year, with the number of people living alone or with unmarried partners rising instead, according to Census data.
BUSINESS
ceoworld.biz

THE CHANGING FACE OF THE BUSINESS

Over the last two years, we have seen a shift in how the role of a Front of House reception is perceived. Evolving technology and insights into how the face of the business operates allow businesses to amplify their impact on the customer experience and in our candidate short market, employers desperate to secure the cream of the crop are enticing candidates with signing bonuses of up to $17,000 in some cases.
ECONOMY
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Austria (August 17, 2022)

As of August 17, 2022, Dietrich Mateschitz was the wealthiest man in Austria, with an estimated net worth of 24.7 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Georg Stumpf (No. 2, $7.9 billion), Rene Benko (No. 3, $5.0 billion); and Helmut Sohmen (No. 4, $4.8 billion). Johann Graf is the fifth-richest person...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shah Rukh Khan
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
ceoworld.biz

Hyperautomation is Already Here, Bringing with it Hyperdisruption

I don’t want to scare you, but the status quo is a death sentence. Most modern organizations are run using systems and strategies that will seem almost comically outdated a few short years from now. That’s because the strategic orchestration of technologies described in this book—conversational AI, hyperautomation, and intelligent automation—will do a lot more than disrupt the ways we’re accustomed to dealing with technology; that strategic orchestration will obliterate existing models.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy