Brice Stonack
3d ago
Makes me feel better about my sentencing 😂! I got 13 felonies in one arrest and got 50 months but only did 24 months. It definitely set me straight though. No more locked doors!!! 😂🤣😂
Edward Craig
3d ago
i know Jesse and his family and it is a sad situation. His dad just passed away a couple of months ago and EVERY single member of that Spritzer clan is bad news. Sad really.
Becky Woeppel
3d ago
glad Idaho prosecuted him because Washington clearly doesn't care about victims and rewards criminals.
