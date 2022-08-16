ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva Town Board to Hold Special Meeting in Late August

A proposed inter-municipal agreement between the towns of Geneva and Waterloo along with the city of Geneva concerning shared services and expenses of the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion project will be the subject of a special meeting later this month. The expansion is likely to cost close to...
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?

Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
Equal Rights Heritage Center Hosting Vendor Royal Round 2

The New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn is hosting an event Sunday to promote local businesses during National Black Business Month. Gillian Sears with center tells us about Vendor Royale Round 2. The event runs this Sunday from 2:00-8:00p. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7...
Finger Lakes adventure park launches guests in new high flying attraction

Canandaigua’s Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventure Park is full of thrill-seeking adventures for adrenaline junkies and its latest offering is no different. The Launch is the Upstate New York park’s newest attraction which straps guests into a harness before guests catapulting them above the forest canopy 63 feet in the air and experiencing up to 3.8 Gs of speed.
Dave Carro Hired as Director of Corporate Communications at Thompson Health

Dave Carro has been hired as the Director of Corporate Communications at UR Medicine Thompson Health. A 25-year resident of Canandaigua, Carro is a graduate of the University of Central Florida. He has spent the majority of his career in healthcare settings, including serving as public relations manager for Unity Health System, director of communications for CP Rochester and Happiness House, and director of communications for Finger Lakes Visiting Nurse Service prior to that organization joining the UR Medicine Home Care family of services.
New Location for This Year’s Hope Walk of Yates County

August 27th is the date for this year’s Hope Walk of Yates County. Ron Miller is one of the organizers of this annual event that helps raise money for Yates County residents undergoing cancer treatments. He says there’s a change of location for next Saturday’s event. This...
Fox Run Vineyards Welcomes New Head Winemaker

August 16th – PENN YAN, NY – Fox Run Vineyards, one of the most prominent wineries in the Finger Lakes, has announced the appointment of Craig Hosbach as its new head winemaker effective September 1. Hosbach, 44, succeeds long-time winemaker Peter Bell, who is retiring after 27 years with the company.
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"

BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
Construction of Flood Resiliency Projects Begin in Fair Haven

Construction of two flood resiliency projects in the village of Fair Haven has begun. The Cayuga County village was awarded $3.5 million to complete the projects through New York State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). The West Barrier Bar Park, a popular destination for residents and tourists, has shorelines that border both Lake Ontario and Little Sodus Bay. The REDI Commission awarded $2 million to the village to make the West Barrier Bar Park more resilient to future flooding and ensure the park is able to remain open to the public. In 2019, the waters of Lake Ontario rose to historic levels and flooding and intense wave action eroded the shorelines of the barrier bar, causing sections of the park to become inundated and inaccessible for public use.
Fire at Birkett Mills in Penn Yan

PENN YAN — An early evening fire with heavy smoke was reported at Birkett Mills at 2 East Main Street Thursday, Aug. 19. Penn Yan and Benton Fire Departments responded to the roasting room on Seneca Street, a separate concrete block building, divided from the historic 18th century mill.
