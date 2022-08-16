Read full article on original website
Longtime Rochester Public Market business to stay in the family
The decades-long business is now passed on to a new generation, which has plans to preserve their infamous empanadas.
FL Radio Group
Geneva Town Board to Hold Special Meeting in Late August
A proposed inter-municipal agreement between the towns of Geneva and Waterloo along with the city of Geneva concerning shared services and expenses of the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion project will be the subject of a special meeting later this month. The expansion is likely to cost close to...
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
One of Largest Sports Complexes of Its Kind Coming to Central New York
One of the largest complexes of its kind is coming to Central New York. A brand-new 65,000-square-foot community center, among the largest in the Northeast, is being built on the Oneida Indian Nation. Located on Oneida Indian Nation lands in the new Oneida Neighborhoods, the community center is the latest...
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
CCE Oswego County, CCE Harvest NY To Host New York State Pawpaw Conference
PULASKI, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego County) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY (CCE Harvest NY) will be hosting a state-wide conference on a native fruit called pawpaw (Asimina triloba). The conference will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 5:30...
FL Radio Group
Equal Rights Heritage Center Hosting Vendor Royal Round 2
The New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn is hosting an event Sunday to promote local businesses during National Black Business Month. Gillian Sears with center tells us about Vendor Royale Round 2. The event runs this Sunday from 2:00-8:00p. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7...
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
newyorkupstate.com
Finger Lakes adventure park launches guests in new high flying attraction
Canandaigua’s Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventure Park is full of thrill-seeking adventures for adrenaline junkies and its latest offering is no different. The Launch is the Upstate New York park’s newest attraction which straps guests into a harness before guests catapulting them above the forest canopy 63 feet in the air and experiencing up to 3.8 Gs of speed.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua sees surge of visitors as renovations continue
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — An iconic Finger Lakes destination is enjoying a makeover and a surge of staycationers who are avoiding long getaways this summer. As educators, Amy Sopcak-Joseph and Pete Joseph love exploring history. “It’s one thing to read about them in a book, but it’s really different to...
FL Radio Group
Dave Carro Hired as Director of Corporate Communications at Thompson Health
Dave Carro has been hired as the Director of Corporate Communications at UR Medicine Thompson Health. A 25-year resident of Canandaigua, Carro is a graduate of the University of Central Florida. He has spent the majority of his career in healthcare settings, including serving as public relations manager for Unity Health System, director of communications for CP Rochester and Happiness House, and director of communications for Finger Lakes Visiting Nurse Service prior to that organization joining the UR Medicine Home Care family of services.
FL Radio Group
New Location for This Year’s Hope Walk of Yates County
August 27th is the date for this year’s Hope Walk of Yates County. Ron Miller is one of the organizers of this annual event that helps raise money for Yates County residents undergoing cancer treatments. He says there’s a change of location for next Saturday’s event. This...
wineindustryadvisor.com
Fox Run Vineyards Welcomes New Head Winemaker
August 16th – PENN YAN, NY – Fox Run Vineyards, one of the most prominent wineries in the Finger Lakes, has announced the appointment of Craig Hosbach as its new head winemaker effective September 1. Hosbach, 44, succeeds long-time winemaker Peter Bell, who is retiring after 27 years with the company.
Pick your own steak at Sackett’s Table in Seneca Falls (Dining Out Review)
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Though merely a side dish, the summer vegetable succotash at Sackett’s Table in Seneca Falls was as much of a feature as the grilled halibut fillet that sat on it. Bright red in hue and flecked with yellow corn kernels, the flavors were fresh...
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
flackbroadcasting.com
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"
BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
The Chemung County real estate auction wrapped up today, here’s what sold
(WETM) — Chemung County’s Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction closed on August 17. Several properties were sold to the highest bidder, including the former sites of the Rossi Lanes bowling alley and Moretti’s restaurant. The online auction started on August 3 at 12 p.m. and auctions started to close on August 17 at 10 a.m. […]
FL Radio Group
Construction of Flood Resiliency Projects Begin in Fair Haven
Construction of two flood resiliency projects in the village of Fair Haven has begun. The Cayuga County village was awarded $3.5 million to complete the projects through New York State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). The West Barrier Bar Park, a popular destination for residents and tourists, has shorelines that border both Lake Ontario and Little Sodus Bay. The REDI Commission awarded $2 million to the village to make the West Barrier Bar Park more resilient to future flooding and ensure the park is able to remain open to the public. In 2019, the waters of Lake Ontario rose to historic levels and flooding and intense wave action eroded the shorelines of the barrier bar, causing sections of the park to become inundated and inaccessible for public use.
chronicle-express.com
Fire at Birkett Mills in Penn Yan
PENN YAN — An early evening fire with heavy smoke was reported at Birkett Mills at 2 East Main Street Thursday, Aug. 19. Penn Yan and Benton Fire Departments responded to the roasting room on Seneca Street, a separate concrete block building, divided from the historic 18th century mill.
