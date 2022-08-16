ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

topdogtips.com

20 Most Expensive Dog Breeds

Some of the most expensive dogs are so costly most of us wouldn’t even look twice into purchasing one. The more obscure and rare dogs can cost upwards of $10,000. The most expensive dog breeds might be worth it to some, but future pet owners on a budget should probably choose low-cost dogs instead or adopt from a shelter.
Person
Madonna
Person
Victor Posner
Person
Kesha
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Outdoor Life

The Most Underrated Hunting Dog Breeds

As an owner and breeder of a rare hunting dog breed, the Deutsch Langhaar, I get plenty of questions from fellow bird hunters who have never heard of, nor seen, the gun dogs I follow behind each fall in pursuit of grouse, Hungarian partridge, chukar, quail, and other birds. I like that my dog is equally at home on a steep mountainside or in a salt marsh.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retrievers Are Living the Dream on a Yacht in Video We Can't Resist

There really are dogs out there who are living better lives than we are. These two Golden Retriever sisters, Callie and Chloe, are perfect examples of this, and although we're totally jealous, we can't think of anyone more deserving of a luxury yacht trip. Loving pups like them deserve every good thing in the world!
petpress.net

Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs

Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
PetsRadar

Best teddy bear dog breeds that are just too adorable

Overflowing with love and affection, these teddy bear dog breeds make the perfect companion for anyone looking for a devoted best friend. Teddy bear dog breeds are paws down some of the cutest pups around and not only do they look adorable, but they also happen to have incredibly loving and playful temperaments that make them an absolute joy to have in the home.
petpress.net

7 Rare Dog Breeds That Are Sure to Turn Heads

When you think of rare dog breeds, what comes to mind? Perhaps you think of a tiny, delicate creature that’s only found in the most remote corners of the world. Or maybe you envision a massive, hulking beast that’s so powerful it’s almost mythical. Whatever your idea of a rare dog breed may be, there’s sure to be one out there that fits the bill.
ceoworld.biz

How helping people makes you more persuasive

When you have a very good idea, (and you need someone to approve it or endorse it), have you ever found yourself feeling incredibly frustrated because the person you are trying to persuade just doesn’t seem that interested in listening to you? Under these circumstances there’s no way they are going to do the thing you need them to do!
petside.com

Super-Sized Felines – Your Guide to Some of the Largest Cat Breeds

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. There’s something majestic about a large powerful cat such as a panther, wild bobcat, or an African wild cat. But while wild cats are off the agenda for pet owners, it’s possible to have a supersized domestic cat that will also settle well into your home.
ceoworld.biz

Dr. Tiffany Brandreth Setting New Trends to Course Correct the Entire DE&I Industry

At no point in human history have organizations around the world been more interested in developing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) programs than right now. While integrating underrepresented groups used to be a matter of public image and compliance in the past, it is now known that diverse teams perform better and result in more innovation. Unfortunately, despite efforts to push DE&I initiatives at an all-time high, these have proven insufficient.
