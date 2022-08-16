Read full article on original website
Man shot after an attempted car robbery in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday after he was shot during an attempted carjacking, Porterville Police say. Officials say that at approximately 2:50 a.m. police officers were called to the 300 block of East Eastridge Circle regarding an attempted carjacking and robbery. The victim was shot […]
KMPH.com
SCAM ALERT: Phony caller posing as Tulare County Sheriff's Office
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A phony caller is going around posing to be with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to a person who says they received a call from someone identifying themselves as Lieutenant Camacho and requesting money. The red flag that alert the victim of the...
crimevoice.com
Man arrested following deputy-involved shooting in Madera County
Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is currently cooperating with an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an officer involved shooting incident involving a Madera County Sheriff’s Deputy. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:45 pm, a deputy notified dispatch...
KMPH.com
3 arrested with stolen catalytic converter in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
Arrests in series of armed robberies across Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects in a series of armed robberies in Tulare County that occurred between June and July have been arrested, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says. On June 21st, deputies say robberies were reported within an hour and a half at Lindsay Food Mart and the Ducor Handy Market. The […]
Man dies after shot multiple times at Tulare gas station, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Tulare, according to Tulare Police officers. Police say around 2:00 a.m. officers responded to a gas station on Bardsley Avenue near Highway 99 after people called and said a man was shot multiple times. When officers arrived they say the man was unresponsive. Officers […]
Woman killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Fresno County that left one woman dead.
Bakersfield Now
Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
L.A. Weekly
Annette Rocha Arrested after Bus Collision on Court Street [Visalia, CA]
56-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Stealing Bus near Murray Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of Court Street and Murray Avenue on August 15th. According to initial reports, Rocha began hitting a passenger and stole his phone. She then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off...
KMJ
Two Women Wanted For Retail Theft In Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl’s store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start...
Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
31-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Fresno that killed a 31-year-old woman. The officials reported a crash on Church Avenue between West and Hughes avenues at around 3:15 p.m. A small Kia was [..]
crimevoice.com
3 Suspects Arrested for Drug Possession
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office. “On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen advising there were six (6) Hispanics males walking on Bell Springs Road carrying rifles and wearing camouflaged clothing. Deputies began responding and contacted the reporting...
Bodycam video released in Porterville library fire trial
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE)- Shocking video and audio recordings were released in a south valley court on Thursday as two juveniles stood trial for a 2020 fatal fire. “We (expletive) killed two firefighters,” said one juvenile to the other during a conversation that was recorded in the back of a Porterville cop car. The two […]
Man hospitalized after being shot by Tulare police officers
The man who was shot by a Tulare police officer on Tuesday has been identified.
Police investigating shooting in Porterville
Police are investigating a shooting in Porterville early Thursday morning.
Teens’ moms testify in Porterville Library fire trial
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On the third day of the trial for the two teens accused of setting a fire at the Porterville Library in February 2020 that killed fire captain Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones, the lead investigator for the case and both of the teens’ mothers took the stand and testified as […]
crimevoice.com
Kings County man, passenger arrested after reportedly being caught with unrestrained child and drugs in car
A Kings County man was recently arrested after allegedly speeding while carrying narcotics in the vehicle along with his unrestrained 2-year-old child, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 10, a deputy pulled over a speeding vehicle in the area of 17th Avenue and Davis...
2 men found in Firebaugh with fire extinguishers with fentanyl inside, deputies say
Two previously convicted felons from Washington State are accused of trying to sell a deadly drug in Central California.
Fire, explosions rock Kingsburg after deadly train crash
'It was instant, just 'boom'... catastrophic!': One person has died after a train crashed into a semi-truck on Thursday evening, sparking flames and explosions and causing many roads to be shut down.
