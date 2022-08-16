PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday after he was shot during an attempted carjacking, Porterville Police say. Officials say that at approximately 2:50 a.m. police officers were called to the 300 block of East Eastridge Circle regarding an attempted carjacking and robbery. The victim was shot […]

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO