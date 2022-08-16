Read full article on original website
Take a Closer Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 "Black"
Set to continue their collaborative relationship, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand are coming together for a new Air Jordan 12 release. Set to arrive in two colorways, the women’s exclusive A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 serves as a follow-up to the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, and Air Jordan 3 releases.
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue" Receives an Official Release Date
Jordan Brand is set to drop the Dub Zero in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.”. The initial colorway was first debutd in 2014 and arrived in a white and icy blue transluscent outsole. The Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” takes design cues from the original shoe, incorporates multiple elements from other Jordan Brand classics like the Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20. The colorwya sees the shoe come dressed in white, legend blue, black and neutral grey. The upper is donned in an all-white leather and features laser printed details on the side panels. The “Legend Blue” details are highlighted on the midsole, rounding out the design with a grey and white outsole. The tongue also features the Jumpan logo and “Two 3” stitched in the blue as a nod to the legendary Michael Jordan.
Nike Brings Back the Air Flight '89 for 2022
1989’s Air Flight ‘89 makes a return for 2022 after last being spotted in June of 2020 with a SuperSonics-esque colorway. Originally a Nike Basketball performance silhouette, the Air Flight ‘89 carries a recognizable retro look, especially with its sole unit that was pulled from the iconic Air Jordan 4. Nike now refreshes the Air Flight ‘89 with a “White/Black” that is accented by red, pink and gray hits.
Nike Air Max 97 "Muslin/Pink Foam" Is Constructed With Premium Materials
Christian Tresser’s Air Max 97 first introduced itself to the world back in 1997, and since then, it’s held up its status as a staple silhouette for the. Sportswear category. Before sneakerheads get all riled up about the highly-anticipated return of the “Silver Bullet” iteration, the silhouette is carving out space to introduce other inline colorways, one being this Air Max 97 “Muslin/Pink Foam” colorway.
Take a Closer Look at JJJJound's ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14
Collaborative juggernaut JJJJound welcomes into its roster of partnerships with its take on the GEL-KAYANO 14, and now Hypebeast has got its hands on the “White/Black” pair ahead of the sneaker’s global debut. While the pair has been teased and seen in some detail before, it’s only...
Take a First Look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Brown"
Following rumors of follow-up colors, we now have a first look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Brown.” The fledgling sneaker debuted in a clean “Light Cream/White/Light Bone” colorway and has had a tonal “Dark Sulfur” take surface in recent weeks.
A Duo of ASICS GEL-SONOMA 15-50 Colorways Have Been Revealed
Continues to ping pong back and forth with its releases by building out its catalog of its retro runners as well as introducing the market to entirely new silhouettes. In line with the latter, the Japanese footwear brand first debuted its all-new GEL-SONOMA 15-50 model earlier this year, and it’s finally returned to center stage in two fresh colorways.
adidas Continues Its Adilicious City Series With Berlin's Ø27
Has continued to shake things up for 2022 with an unprecedented Gucci collection and a plethora of adidas YEEZY launches. However, a lesser known gem of a collaboration initiative has been its Adilicious City Series. Featuring eleven restaurants from eleven cities across the world, adidas has connected with a wide variety of communities, allowing them to share their stories with the world. Recent entries include the UAE’s Ravi Restaurant and Seoul’s oldest bakery, Taegeukdang, which both took on the adidas Superstar. Now, Berlin’s Ø27 – Not Your Ordinary Kebab has its own adidas ZX 8000 on the way.
LaMelo Ball and PUMA Give the MB.01 an "Iridescent Dreams" Look
Heading into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is pulling up with plenty of momentum. Between yet another solid year in the league and a successful run with. on the MB.01 and MB.01 Lo, Ball is in position to continue his explosive growth as a young star....
New Balance 2002R "New Vintage" Pack Is Revealed
New Balance essentially has a starting five when it comes to silhouettes that are getting the most playing time in its lifestyle category right now, and one of its key players is the 2002R. Momentum for this low-slung model hasn’t stopped since Salehe Bembury got his hands on it and made two collaborations, and its inline catalog has been growing at rapid speeds. Next up for the sneaker offering is its “New Vintage” Pack which includes two colorways.
Take a First Look at Nike's Air More Uptempo "Animal"
The trend of animal prints continues to reign supreme as accents the Air More Uptempo with an arrangement of textures and patterns. Previous silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 11 “Animal Instincts” and Dunk Low Premium “Animal” have taken on the exotic aesthetic with animal patterned overlays. In recent years, collaborations have also opted for similar formats such as the WACKO MARIA leopard-printed Janoski and atmos’ Air Max 1 “Animal 3.0” capsule.
Salomon Introduces the SPEEDVERSE PRG
Salomon continues to capitalize on its two-sided reputation as a premium technical wear brand and streetwear go-to with a steady flow of collaborations and new silhouettes. Adding to this effort, Salomon has introduced the SPEEDVERSE PRG, a fresh approach to the Speedcross that is designed to balance outdoor wear with daily city living. Spotted previously via HBX, Salomon now offers an official look at the sneaker in its four initial colorways.
Take a Closer Look at the Awake NY x ASICS GEL-LYTE III
Continuing a partnership that stretches back to 2019, Angelo Baque‘s Awake NY and. join forces once again to rework the classic GEL-LYTE III silhouette in four new colorways. Released as a running shoe in the early ’90s, the GEL-LYTE III has now been revised in bright and youthful colors, serving as bold lifestyle sneakers.
New Balance 990v3 Emerges In a "Navy/Castlerock" Colorway
New Balance deserves all of the snaps and pats on the back for bringing on Teddy Santis to lead the creative direction on its MADE in USA collection. Nearly every sneaker release in the collection has sold out within seconds, and it goes to show how keen the ALD founder is when it comes to understanding how to craft versatile colorways. To close out the month of August, he’s going to introduce a fresh New Balance 990v3 “Navy/Castlerock” colorway, and we’ve captured a closer look at it here.
Take a Closer Look at the adidas adiFOM Q
Catching the attention of sneakerheads upon receiving first looks, we now have a closer look at the. adiFOM Q. Originally believed to be a YEEZY footwear model, the upcoming silhouette draws inspiration from the adidas Quake, originally released in 2001. The adidas adiFOM Q is defined by its off white...
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following week 82’s plethora of sneakers, which featured the Jordan 4 Retro Black Cat and Winterised Loyal Blue, HBX Archives is back with a comprehensive range of footwear, apparel, and luxury accessories for Week 83. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
A Closer Look at the New Balance M1906RA and M1906RB
Following the reveal of New Balance‘s latest iterations of the 1906R, we now have a closer look at the M1906RA and M1906RB. First up is the M1906RA, with a white mesh base topped with sleek synthetic overlays in gold, black, and silver. In contrast, the M1906RB takes on a darker palette with khaki nubuck uppers atop a gray mesh base, rounded out with silver synthetic panels.
Doja Cat Launches “It’s Giving” Apparel Collection With Graphic Tees, Trucker Hats and More
For her new apparel collection “It’s Giving,” Doja Cat stepped out to capture paparazzi-style photos of her modeling the clothing and accessories. The capsule, which launched today with an official website, contains colorful graphic tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, trucker hats and underwear. In her volume I lookbook, the...
Reebok Launches Second Beatnik Moc Pack
Reebok took the sneaker game by storm in 2020 with the debut of the Beatnik, a head turning sandal that quickly became a fan favorite. In 2022, Reebok has elaborated on the model with the introduction of the Beatnik Moc, a slip-on moc bootie. Now, following the launch of its initial colorways, three more are set to hit shelves this month.
