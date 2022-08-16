Tennessee hospital placed on 'brief' lockdown after 6 shooting victims arrive

Six people were injured and a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, was temporarily placed under lockdown after a shooting near the facility early Tuesday.

At around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the scene as victims arrived at Methodist North Hospital, the Memphis Police Department said in a statement .

Police found six victims, who "had reportedly been shot by suspects in a black SUV," Memphis police said. The shooting occurred in an area near the hospital, police said.

Two victims were transported to a children's hospital in critical condition, police said. One of those victims is "now in non-critical condition," police said Tuesday. The other four victims were taken to a different hospital in critical condition; one was in non-critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Three of the victims were detained after police said they were in possession of a stolen vehicle, Memphis police said.

Video from the scene shows a vehicle riddled with bullet holes and another with shattered windows outside the hospital.

The hospital was placed under a "temporary and brief" lockdown Tuesday morning, which was lifted later in the day, said Sarah Farley, spokesperson for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, in a statement to USA TODAY.

Hospital workers guided patients away from the emergency room waiting area so the hospital security team and police could respond to the shooting, Farley said.

Police also taped off another crime scene at a BP gas station several miles away from the shooting outside the hospital, and a semi-automatic rifle was found near one of the pumps at the gas station, local news station WREG reported.

It was not immediately clear whether the two crime scenes are related.

