ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘General Hospital’: Everything You Need to Know About Dominique Stanton

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Dominique Stanton (Shell Danielson) is a former General Hospital character. It’s been nearly three decades since fans said goodbye to the troubled heroine. Since then, there’s been little mention of Dominique until a certain newcomer dropped a bombshell revelation .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLlp1_0hJONP5j00
General Hospital star Shell Danielson as Dominique Stanton I Cathy Blaivas /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Dominique Stanton was married to Scotty Baldwin on ‘General Hospital’

In 1991, General Hospital introduced the new character Dominique. She’s a deaf woman trapped in a loveless marriage to Leopold Taub (Chip Lucia). Dominique forms a friendship with Mac Scorpio (John J. York) after he accidentally stumbles onto her property.

Dominique divorces Leopold and moves to Port Charles, where she begins a romantic relationship with Mac. However, Leopold arrives, intent on bringing his wife home. During an intense confrontation with Mac, Leopold fires a gun, and the noise restores Dominique’s hearing.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Where Is Scott’s Daughter Serena Baldwin?

Leopold later has Dominique committed to Shadybrook, but after a cartel kills him, Dominique’s released. She begins a new career by creating Deception Cosmetics, and her love life takes an exciting turn. During a Las Vegas trip with Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) , the two wake up hungover and married. Upon their return to Port Charle, they plan to annul the union but, realizing they’re in love, decide to stay married.

However, their marriage is brief after Dominique is diagnosed with a brain tumor. Dominique’s dying wish is for her and Scotty to have a child. With Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) as their surrogate, the couple has a daughter Serena Baldwin (Carly Schroeder). Dominique died on May 4, 1993, leaving Scotty to raise Serena on his own.

Shell Danielson played the beloved heroine

Tawny Fere Ellis originated the role of Dominique. Ellis is best known for her previous work in the films Rockula and Night Children . Her role on General Hospital was brief, lasting only six episodes.

The producers later recast with Shell Danielson stepping into the role. Danielson was a hit as Dominique, who became a fan favorite. Before landing on the ABC soap opera, Danielson was on the NBC daytime series Santa Barbara .

Daniel continued to play Dominique until the character was killed off in 1993. She reprised the role for guest appearances on the spinoff Port Charles where Dominique’s spirit visited Serena and Scotty.

‘General Hospital’ newcomer Cody Bell is Dominique Stanton’s son

It’s been over 20 years since Dominique was mentioned on General Hospital . But fans are getting a history course in the character thanks to a current storyline. Last week, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) punched Scotty, then revealed he’s Dominique’s son .

Later Cody told his friend Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) about his upbringing. Cody was raised by the Bell family, servants to the Stantons. It wasn’t until his adoptive mother’s death that Cody learned that Dominique was his birth mother.

Now that Cody knows the truth about his birth, more questions will be unraveled. The biggest is who is his real birth father. Joining Cody in his search is Scotty, who also wants answers about why Dominque gave up her son.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Most Fans Agree That Cody Needs to Go

Comments / 1

Related
The List

The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast

If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Josh Kelly Reveals Why Cody Is Interested in Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Cody definitely got off on the wrong foot with Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL after knocking her into the pool when he parachuted into the Society Setups party. But the daredevil is bound and determined to get to know the beautiful doctor, and arranged with Spinelli to make sure that they matched on the dating app so they could go out. Unfortunately, that also didn’t go very well!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Herring
Person
Kin Shriner
Person
John J. York
Person
Carly Schroeder
Person
Dominic Zamprogna
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’

Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: The End of Sonny and Nina?

Relationships are torn apart in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Spencer’s loyalties are questioned as Esme prepares to drop a bombshell, Sasha lashes out at Brando, and Sonny gives Nina an ultimatum that could spell the end of their relationship!. As Trina’s trial continues, there are more witnesses to take...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Brain Tumor#Las Vegas#Abc
SheKnows

Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1

This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cheryl E Preston

Rena Sofer is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital fans want her back as Lois Cerillo

Rena Softer fans want her to return to General Hospital. General Hospital fans have been discussing for some time on social media how they want Rena Sofer to return as Lois Cerrillo. Now that the actress has left The Bold and the Beautiful and her character Quinn Fuller behind GH fans are once more hoping she will come back to Port Charles. According to Soap Hub Sofer tweeted that her last day on the soap was Friday August 5.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
General Hospital
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Adam Just Did the Unthinkable — and Opened Up a Whole New World of Possibilities for a Toxic Relationship

Well, that was unexpected. On today’s The Young and the Restless, Adam just put aside his own vendetta and thirst for Newman power and warned Victoria about Ashland! The man’s out for blood, and not of the corporate kind. Adam may be many things, but he doesn’t want to see anyone get hurt. This time. Forget about that little bomb incident a few years back…
TV SERIES
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Actress Kelly Thiebaud is showing off her new beau PJ Harrison

Kelly Thiebaud and PJ HarrisonGeneral Hospital Blog. Kelly Thiebaud announces she has a new man in her life. On General Hospital Dr. Britt Westbourne is having a difficult tie finding love but her portrayer Kelly Thiebaud recently shared with fans that she has a new man in her life. The last time the actress discussed a relationship was when she was dating co-star Bryan Craig (Morgan Corinthos). The duo was supposed to get married in March of 2017 but they broke up. Now Kelly is happily sharing photos of her current beau PJ Harrison.
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Star Shares First Look at Season 19's Surgical Rookies

The Grey’s Anatomy newbies are all decked out in scrubs and ready to get to work in a photo shared by star James Pickens Jr. on Instagram. Pictured alongside the original cast member are a quintet of first-year surgical residents who are joining the long-running ABC drama next season. “Let’s give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Grey’s family, excited for season 19,” Pickens Jr. wrote alongside the image. From left to right, there’s Niko Terho — who starred opposite Grey’s‘ Jake Borelli in the 2020 Freeform movie The Thing About Harry — as Lucas Adams, who is determined to prove...
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

162K+
Followers
111K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy