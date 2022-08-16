ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

fox5dc.com

Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Special delivery! Fauquier County deputies help deliver baby on the side of the highway

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pair of Fauquier County deputies helped deliver a baby on the side of the road after the mother couldn't get to the hospital on time. On Saturday, Aug. 13, officer Zachary Lawrence was running stationary radar on James Madison Highway when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver told Lawrence that the passenger was in labor and they weren't going to make it to the hospital.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Firefighter charged with setting fire to abandoned building

WOODSTOCK, Va. — A Virginia volunteer firefighter charged with setting fire to an abandoned building was with the first crew to arrive on the scene, an investigator said Monday. Firefighters from several departments responded to a report of a structure fire Friday night in Woodstock and found the 1902...
WOODSTOCK, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
WOODSTOCK, VA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Virginia Confirms a Potomac Horse Fever Case

Virginia confirmed a Potomac horse fever case on Aug. 8. An attending veterinarian reported a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. Equine Disease Communication...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police

A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

News Maker Todd Jones on WCBOS funding WCPS

We have moved Warren County’s Director of Technology Todd Jones’ weekly visit to later in the week so he can deliver more timely information. This week Todd talks about the just approved budget for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) by the Warren County Board of Supervisor (WCBOS) in our latest news maker.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Businessmen Indicted in Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Case

Some of the founders of Flying Ace Farm Distillery and Brewery and Droumavalla Farm events venue have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Texas in an alleged multi-million-dollar fraud scheme. Edward Walsh Vaughan, of Droumavalla, and Hadi Akkad, of Flying Ace Farm, were indicted on charges of conspiracy...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

August 19, 2022

Warren County Board approves portions of the WCPS budget. The Warren County Board of Supervisors at their August 16 work session approved six items to supplement the Warren County Public Schools’ budget. The items to be funded include the cost of 5 percent salary increases, thousand dollar December bonus...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

225-unit development pitched near Haymarket

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the...
HAYMARKET, VA

