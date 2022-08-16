Read full article on original website
Funeral home suspension: neglected body, homeless presence and ‘altered’ behavior
A West Virginia funeral home is being suspended following allegations of abuse of a corpse, homeless people living on site and the arrest of the operator in an “altered mental state.”. Hunter Anderson Funeral Home of Berkeley Springs was suspended this week by the state’s licensing board. The...
Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
Special delivery! Fauquier County deputies help deliver baby on the side of the highway
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pair of Fauquier County deputies helped deliver a baby on the side of the road after the mother couldn't get to the hospital on time. On Saturday, Aug. 13, officer Zachary Lawrence was running stationary radar on James Madison Highway when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver told Lawrence that the passenger was in labor and they weren't going to make it to the hospital.
Frederick County man with explosive devices charged in home invasion
A Frederick County man is charged with forcing his way into a relative's home, with explosive devices, and threatening to stab the person with a steak knife.
Firefighter charged with setting fire to abandoned building
WOODSTOCK, Va. — A Virginia volunteer firefighter charged with setting fire to an abandoned building was with the first crew to arrive on the scene, an investigator said Monday. Firefighters from several departments responded to a report of a structure fire Friday night in Woodstock and found the 1902...
Frederick County man was wearing two bombs during home invasion, authorities say
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he broke into a family member's home and threatened the relative with a machete. Police said he was carrying two improvised explosive devices in his backpack. Dominic M. Valenti, 25, faces charges of home invasion,...
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
Student charged with bomb threat at Oakdale High School in Frederick County
A high school student was charged for reportedly making a threat of violence at a Frederick County School Thursday morning.
Employee facing multiple charges for embezzling $47K from Purcellville business
An employee of a Purcellville business is facing multiple charges after the company discovered $47,000 was missing in July. The business owner reported to the Purcellville Police Department on July 12 that after balancing his financial books he determined that a large sum of money was unaccounted for. Police conducted...
Student charged, accused of making school bomb threat using Apple AirDrop in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Deputies said a high school student is facing charges after he sent pictures with text that “alluded to a bomb threat” to people’s cell phones Thursday. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said several students at Oakdale High School received the threat via the AirDrop feature on Apple iPhones. […]
Virginia Confirms a Potomac Horse Fever Case
Virginia confirmed a Potomac horse fever case on Aug. 8. An attending veterinarian reported a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. Equine Disease Communication...
Teen on Trial in Killings of 2 Fairfax County High School Students Takes the Stand
A teenager on trial in the killings of two Fairfax County high school students took the stand Tuesday and said he was defending a friend when he opened fire inside a Springfield, Virginia, home last year. Zachary Burkard showed little emotion and calmly told his story as his defense attorney...
Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police
A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
Martinsburg woman jailed after physical altercation with deputies
A reported disturbance at West Run Apartments in Morgantown on Sunday evolved into multiple misdemeanor charges for a Martinsburg woman after she allegedly began an altercation with deputies. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
News Maker Todd Jones on WCBOS funding WCPS
We have moved Warren County’s Director of Technology Todd Jones’ weekly visit to later in the week so he can deliver more timely information. This week Todd talks about the just approved budget for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) by the Warren County Board of Supervisor (WCBOS) in our latest news maker.
Loudoun Businessmen Indicted in Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Case
Some of the founders of Flying Ace Farm Distillery and Brewery and Droumavalla Farm events venue have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Texas in an alleged multi-million-dollar fraud scheme. Edward Walsh Vaughan, of Droumavalla, and Hadi Akkad, of Flying Ace Farm, were indicted on charges of conspiracy...
August 19, 2022
Warren County Board approves portions of the WCPS budget. The Warren County Board of Supervisors at their August 16 work session approved six items to supplement the Warren County Public Schools’ budget. The items to be funded include the cost of 5 percent salary increases, thousand dollar December bonus...
225-unit development pitched near Haymarket
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the...
