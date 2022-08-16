Read full article on original website
Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen
More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
Charming Beach House for Sale in Saco, Maine, Just Steps Away From Ocean, Fully Turnkey With Private Beach
It’s a dream for many to be able to live right on the water. Luckily for many people in Maine, that dream can be a reality. Whether it’s on the coast, on one of our many lakes, or resting on a pond, our state offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy water views from the privacy of your own home.
I Grabbed Perfectly Fine Food Out of the Trash at My Job in Portland
You are either with me, or you are completely opposed - there is no middle ground. There I was at work in the kitchen waiting for the Keurig coffee maker to do its magic. That's when I spotted it. Just sitting in the trash, a perfectly fine loaf of bread in the package. Well, of course, I was curious why that would be there so I dug it out.
After a 10-Year Absence, Comedy is Returning to the Porthole in Portland, Maine
If you've been around Portland long enough, you likely remember how important the Comedy Connection was for nightlife in a city that once had few options. For 19 years, the Comedy Connection existed right next to the Porthole, offering local, regional and national comedians a chance to perform in Portland in a far more intimate setting than any other space in the city. The Comedy Connection was a launching spot for Bob Marley, whose headlining gigs at the club helped propel his popularity. He'd later return to work out new material in front of enthusiastic audiences.
10 Public Tennis Courts to Get Your Game on in Maine
I recently went camping in Maine and it brought out an inner child in me that I hadn’t felt in awhile. I ran around the incredible campground swimming, playing, sleeping on the ground, dancing, and playing sports I hadn’t played in years. We packed up our bus with...
45 Years Ago Today, Elvis Presley Would Have Performed at the Cumberland County Civic Center
August 16, 1977, is a day I still remember well, even though I was too young to know who Elvis Presley was. At the age of six, I wasn't into any music that wasn't on Sesame Street since I had only recently finished kindergarten. My mother however was behaving like she had lost a family member. That was the day that Elvis Presley died and the nation was rocked by the news that The King Of Rock N Roll was gone.
Pineland Farms Corn Maze in New Gloucester, Maine Is Now Open
Pineland Farms is a 5,000-acre working farm that welcomes visitors for many of its activities and educational programs. Its mission is to "provide a productive and educational venue that enriches the community by demonstrating responsible farming techniques, offering educational opportunities, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle through recreation." One of their...
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
Portland, Maine Police Arrest Two Accused of Stealing $20K Worth of Copper at Construction Site
Two people were arrested in Portland after they were found hauling off over $20,000 worth of copper and $8500 worth of tools from the construction site of the new Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street late Monday night. The Portland Police Department posted the information about the arrest on their...
Tremendous Community Support Leads to Future Skate Park for South Portland
Eat your heart out Tony Hawk. According to WMTW-TV, South Portland is about to build one heck of a skate park, as funding has finally been completed. WMTW-TV adds that the park will be located on Evans Street. The 10,000 square foot structure will have features for both beginners and experts.
A Win for Lazy People Like Me! Get Food Delivered Right to Your Seat at the Portland Sea Dogs
Now THIS is what I call Breaking News. You’re sitting at your favorite sports game in the middle of the row elbow-to-elbow with strangers. The thought of getting up and crawling on top of these people to get out is nightmarish but the sound of your grumbling belly can be heard over the announcer.
8 Reasons Why Lewiston, Maine, Is Amazing and Doesn’t Deserve All the Hate
Recently, there was an article posted on Reddit called, "Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to 'Stay Far Away From'. Lewiston is my city and I am proud of to live here. This city has had its share of contentious critics throughout the years. The article describes the city as dirty and you feel the need to shower after you drive through.
A Circus Troupe of Domestic Cats Has Just Invaded Portland, Maine
Full disclosure -- I saw a post about The Amazing Acro-Cats while scrolling through social media recently, and I 100% thought it was a sarcastic post. But after doing some quick research, turns out that not only was the post not sarcastic, but to steal a line from Seinfeld -- "they're real, and they're spectacular!"
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Great Falls Balloon Festival
It's that time of year again when you look up into the sky on a clear morning and see the color of balloons softly floating in the air. The Great Falls balloon festival has always been a coveted and enjoyed event in the Twin Cities and now is the time for our next one! This will be it's 28 year providing joy to our communities.
No One Knows Exactly What Fell Out of the Sky Nearly Missing a Cop in Augusta
The thought is it was from an airplane, but that doesn't quite make sense. Because Covid and the economy weren't enough to worry about, now we have to worry that a 7-pound metal object might fall from the sky and hit you? Because that's almost what happened to poor Capitol Police officer Craig Donahue. According to the Press Herald, he was walking outside the State House building in Augusta around 12:30 pm when something fell landing just outside the entrance to the State House.
Smitty’s Cinema in Windham, Maine, Hosting Live Comedy Show Friday
The projector will be off and the lights up in a theater at Smitty's Cinema in Windham, when The Best of the Boston Comedy Festival comes for a night of stand-up comedy on Friday, August 19. The show will be hosted by comedian Jim McCue who is also the founder...
Poker Run This Weekend Starts in Portland and Ends With a Carnival in Naples
The first card is handed out at Big Moose Harley Davidson. I am so excited to hang out with my favorite motorcycle club, the Vacation Land V-Twin Cruisers. I am an adopted biker. I have the cut, just not the bike. If you have a bike, that's even better because,...
Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta
While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
Portland’s King of Comedy Bob Marley’s Mom Passed Away
If you have ever seen Bob Marley or listened to one of his dozens of CDs, you know his mom Marcia. Bob talks about his family in so many of his routines. Bob posted the news of his mom passing on his Facebook page including a video of his mom from about 10 years ago talking about her dog's UTI and the plastic surgery required to fix the problem. As you listen to Bob tease his mom, you can feel the love.
