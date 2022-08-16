ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen

More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
I Grabbed Perfectly Fine Food Out of the Trash at My Job in Portland

You are either with me, or you are completely opposed - there is no middle ground. There I was at work in the kitchen waiting for the Keurig coffee maker to do its magic. That's when I spotted it. Just sitting in the trash, a perfectly fine loaf of bread in the package. Well, of course, I was curious why that would be there so I dug it out.
After a 10-Year Absence, Comedy is Returning to the Porthole in Portland, Maine

If you've been around Portland long enough, you likely remember how important the Comedy Connection was for nightlife in a city that once had few options. For 19 years, the Comedy Connection existed right next to the Porthole, offering local, regional and national comedians a chance to perform in Portland in a far more intimate setting than any other space in the city. The Comedy Connection was a launching spot for Bob Marley, whose headlining gigs at the club helped propel his popularity. He'd later return to work out new material in front of enthusiastic audiences.
Portland’s King of Comedy Bob Marley’s Mom Passed Away

If you have ever seen Bob Marley or listened to one of his dozens of CDs, you know his mom Marcia. Bob talks about his family in so many of his routines. Bob posted the news of his mom passing on his Facebook page including a video of his mom from about 10 years ago talking about her dog's UTI and the plastic surgery required to fix the problem. As you listen to Bob tease his mom, you can feel the love.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

