Comanche County murder trial to begin August 22
According to the website of the Comanche Chief newspaper, Monday, August 22 will mark the first day of the Capital Murder trial of 22-year-old Brendan Jenkins who is accused of murdering three Comanche County residents in 2020. On July 25, 2020, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home...
July Grand Jury Indictments for Brown County
The July session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 33 true bills against 29 persons. Jorge Mejia Barrientos: Possession of a controlled substance. Marcus Shawn Bradley: Assault family violence – enhanced. James Vantine: Deadly conduct. Christin Marie Simmons: Possession of a controlled substance – drug free zone.
Traffic stop leads to arrests for possession, fraudulent identification, tampering, other charges in Early
Early traffic stop results in arrests of two on multiple charges
The Early Police Department posted information on the following arrests on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:. On Tuesday, Aug. 16 at approximately 10:20 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Early Blvd. for a traffic violation. During the contact with the driver, Cynthia Darlene Webb, officers obtained permission to search the vehicle. The driver and passenger, Jerry Don Wallace, exited the vehicle and requested to get 2 puppies from the vehicle. While getting their puppies both attempted to conceal and remove a bag that could have been used to hide a weapon in.
Early police arrest two on multiple charges
The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday morning:. On Monday, Aug. 15 at approximately 4:20 p.m., Early officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Lucas for traffic violations. When the officer approached the car, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After questioning the driver, officers searched the vehicle and located over 4 ounces of marijuana, a felony amount in the State of Texas. Officers also located a 45-caliber handgun, reported stolen in Abilene along with drug paraphernalia and just under $3,000 cash. The driver, Richard Stanley of Early, was charged with Possession of Marijuana-Felony, Theft of a Firearm, Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to signal turn.
Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes
The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
TxDOT names Calvin Milburn new Brown County Maintenance Section Supervisor
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) on Wednesday announced Calvin Milburn has been named the Brown County Maintenance Section Supervisor. Milburn joined TxDOT in 2007 as a maintenance technician in the Comanche County Maintenance Section. In November 2019 he became the assistant supervisor of the section. He assisted in the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on the Brownwood District hurricane response team in 2017 and was awarded TxDOT’s prestigious “Extra Mile Award” for his participation in a high-water rescue.
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
No seatbelt results in another Big Country fatality
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north […]
Jeanene Myers, 76, Early
Jeanene Elizabeth Myers, 76, of Early, Texas passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Brownwood. A visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, Monday, August 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM with interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
Bob Burleson, 68, Brownwood
Funeral services for Bob Burleson, age 68, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
‘Clear the Shelter’ campaign scheduled for Aug. 27
The Brown County Humane Society dba The Corrine T. Smith Animal Center is participating in the nationwide “Clear the Shelter” campaign on Saturday, August 27 from 9am-4pm at the animal shelter located at 3016 Milam Dr. in Brownwood. All Pet adoptions & pet micro-chipping are FREE during the...
Keep Brownwood Beautiful to relocate beehive on Aug. 27
There will be quite a buzz on August 27th weekend with a bee relocation project early that Saturday morning. Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is partnering with Neal Nielson with JN Honey to relocate a large hive of bees currently located near the soon-to-be installed contemplation labyrinth adjacent to the Austin Avenue overpass.
Barbara Worley, 85, Brownwood
Barbara Worley passed peacefully on August 15, 2022, at the age of 85, in Brownwood, Texas, her home for more than 40 years. She was the most gracious mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Barbara was the second oldest of five, born in Lebanon, Missouri on July 4th, 1937, and lovingly...
“Sweet Sisters” Wins Lemonade Day Most Creative Award
The “Lemonade Day” project, sponsored by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, was held this past Saturday, August 13. The “Most Creative Stand” award was presented to Mia Gomez and Maybellene Ramirez, owners of the “Sweet Sisters” lemonade stand at the Cousins convenience store in Early. Mia and Mabellene made more than $300 with their lemonade stand, and plan to donate a portion of that to an animal shelter.
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
Adult Education and Literacy of West Central Texas is offering GED, ESL
Adult Education and Literacy of West Central Texas is offering free GED and ESL classes at Community Connections of Central Texas, located at 901 Avenue B in Brownwood. Classes will be held Tuesdays and Wednesdays with morning sessions from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and evening sessions from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 325-646-5939.
Dolores June Phillips, 76, Brownwood
Dolores June Phillips, 76, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Aug 10, 2022. She was born to Billie June Moore in Brownwood, Texas. Mother Billie June Moore and Bill Buzbee raised Dolores, along with Grandparents Tom and Clare Mae Moore. She Graduated from Ballinger High School before enrolling at Lamar University in Orange, Texas.
Romantic Retreat Airbnb With 4.95 Rating in Baird, Texas
The first thing I thought when I saw pictures of this small Airbnb in Baird, Texas is that it looked very relaxing. In the busy world we live in it’s nice to slow down. This train car Airbnb looks like a lot of fun and the perfect place to de-stress from the craziness of work and home. This could also be the perfect setting to reconnect with your spouse and spend quality time together. While the train car Airbnb isn’t gigantic it has everything you need with almost a perfect rating from visitors, plus it offers a one-of-a-kind romantic retreat.
Stanley Kerschman, 72, Mullin
A graveside funeral service for Stanley Kerschman, 72, of Mullin, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 22 at Oakview Cemetery in Mullin. No time of visitation has been set. Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite is in charge of arrangements.
