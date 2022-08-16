Search continues for suspect in deadly Easter hit-and-run in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are calling for more help finding a car and suspect they believe were involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 485 in west Charlotte on Easter Sunday.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on April 17 on the I-485 Outer Loop near exit 12 for Moores Chapel Road.
Investigator said a Honda Accord struck the rear of a vehicle before swerving into another lane and striking a motorcycle.Inmate served with warrants in 2021 west Charlotte murder
Cedric Jacobs, the driver of the motorcycle, was killed.
Troopers described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark-gray 2011-2012 Honda Accord with the front bumper missing completely.
The vehicle reportedly also had a Honda of Concord front license plate on its front bumper and could be local to the area, Highway Patrol said.
Charlotte Crime Stoppers described the suspect as a black man with dreads.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 TIPS app.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 1