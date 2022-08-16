ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Wake County teachers get free school supplies from a nonprofit group

By Anthony Wilson
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Wake County public school teachers can stock up on supplies without spending their own money, thanks to the WakeEd Partnership. The non-profit launched a community wide school supply drive in July to stock shelves at WakeEd's Tools4Schools free supply store in Raleigh.

"As of today, we have collected more than 125,000 items as supplies for Wake County Public Schools and Wake County teachers. We have had pallets come in the back door, get loaded onto the shelves and then walk out the front door," said WakeEd President, Keith Poston.

The drive also collected at least $50,000 in donations, including a $5,000 contribution from the Fraternal Order of Police.

Superintendent Cathy Moore says educators appreciate the opportunity to save money they can now use for their personal or family necessities.

"We know that teachers spend, on average, over $500 a year for their classrooms," she said. "So to be able to have a place, this collaboration with Wake Education Partnership, this Tools4Schools site, so that teachers can come pick up what they need for their classrooms---and have it done at no cost, is incredibly important."

WakeEd Partnership says about 25% of the county's teachers have signed up for the free school supplies. The teachers get 100 points per quarter to exchange for those items instead of cash.

