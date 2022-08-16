ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 1

Related
Phys.org

Stranded assets could exact steep costs on fossil energy producers and investors

A 2021 study in the journal Nature found that in order to avert the worst impacts of climate change, most of the world's known fossil fuel reserves must remain untapped. According to the study, 90 percent of coal and nearly 60 percent of oil and natural gas must be kept in the ground in order to maintain a 50 percent chance that global warming will not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peak Oil#Oil Majors#Paris#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nature Communications#European#Bp#Shell
Phys.org

Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future

In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Even a 'limited' nuclear war would starve millions of people, new study reveals

Even a relatively small nuclear war would create a worldwide food crisis lasting at least a decade in which hundreds of millions would starve, according to our new modeling published in Nature Food. In a nuclear war, bombs dropped on cities and industrial areas would start firestorms, injecting large amounts...
SCIENCE
BBC

Wind farm rejected amid turbine height concerns

A Scottish government reporter has rejected plans for a wind farm near Corsock. Developers argued it could contribute to meeting green energy targets and provide an economic boost. The plans were refused due to concerns over the visual impact of turbines up to 200m (650ft) high. A wind farm in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Phys.org

How Atlantic air alters India's food and water supply

A study led by the University of Reading found that the amount of winter rain and snow in the western Himalayas could vary by almost 50% depending on the air pressure gradient over the Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Iceland. Scientists have spent decades trying to establish the causes...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Chinese city dims lights in heatwave power crunch

A provincial capital in southwest China has dimmed outdoor advertisements, subway lighting and building signs to save energy, official announcements said, as the area battles a power crunch triggered by record-high temperatures. The mercury has soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Sichuan province this week, fuelling massive demand...
TRAFFIC
Phys.org

Risk of volcano catastrophe 'a roll of the dice,' say experts

The world is "woefully underprepared" for a massive volcanic eruption and the likely repercussions on global supply chains, climate and food, according to experts from the University of Cambridge's Center for the Study of Existential Risk (CSER), and the University of Birmingham. In an article published in the journal Nature,...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Scientists stunned by vast insect migration

Tens of millions of migratory insects cross at least 100 km of open sea to reach Cyprus on the way to mainland Europe, new research shows. In just over one month, scientists recorded 39 million migratory insects arriving at the tip of the Karpaz peninsula in north-east Cyprus. "I had...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

60 million years of climate change drove the evolution and diversity of reptiles

Just over 250 million years ago during the end of the Permian period and start of the Triassic, reptiles had one heck of a coming out party. Their rates of evolution and diversity started exploding, leading to a dizzying variety of abilities, body plans, and traits, and helping to firmly establish both their extinct lineages and those that still exist today as one of the most successful and diverse animal groups the world has ever seen. For the longest time, this flourish was explained by their competition being wiped out by two of the biggest mass extinction events (around 261 and 252 million years ago) in the history of the planet.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

International team uncovers surprising evolutionary secrets of microfossil Saccorhytus

One step forward, one step back for paleobiologists. Shuhai Xiao, a paleobiologist with the Department of Geosciences, part of the Virginia Tech College of Science, is part of a large, international team to take a new look at Saccorhytus, a roughly 535 million-year-old microfossil discovered in rocks in China by two researchers who were each once visiting professors in Xiao's lab. The new find Saccorhytus is not in fact the earliest representative of the deuterostomes, that is, animals with a secondary mouth (humans are part of this evolutionary lineage in case you're wondering) but rather a protostome, or an animal with a primary mouth.
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Markets Left in Limbo

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A week of conflicting U.S. economic signals was made little clearer by Wednesday's readout of July's Federal Reserve meeting and leaves markets looking overseas for more clues. Fed meeting minutes were read with a dovish tint...
STOCKS
Phys.org

16 killed, many missing in northwest China floods

Sixteen people were killed and many left missing in flash flooding in northwest China, state media reported Thursday, as the country battles extreme weather that has shuttered factories and caused rolling power cuts. The deluge comes during a summer of soaring temperatures and torrential rains in China, with multiple cities...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy