Read full article on original website
Related
This spine-like wave energy generator claims to beat fossil fuels on price
Lightweight, it could be built using reinforced plastic too.
China demand doubts darken mood as miners baulk at energy costs
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The prospect of a global recession and doubts over economic stimulus in China, the world's biggest user of raw materials, add to the challenges of mining companies as they grapple with energy costs, raising the risk of downsizing and layoffs.
‘We got too comfortable’: the race to build an LNG terminal in north Germany
As tourists at the Hooksiel resort on Germany’s North Sea coastline lean back in their wicker beach chairs or stomp around the mud flats, the cast-iron jetty that stretches for 1.3km into the ocean to their right is a familiar sight. The frantic clanging of metal on metal at its furthest tip, however, is new.
Phys.org
Stranded assets could exact steep costs on fossil energy producers and investors
A 2021 study in the journal Nature found that in order to avert the worst impacts of climate change, most of the world's known fossil fuel reserves must remain untapped. According to the study, 90 percent of coal and nearly 60 percent of oil and natural gas must be kept in the ground in order to maintain a 50 percent chance that global warming will not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future
In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
Phys.org
Even a 'limited' nuclear war would starve millions of people, new study reveals
Even a relatively small nuclear war would create a worldwide food crisis lasting at least a decade in which hundreds of millions would starve, according to our new modeling published in Nature Food. In a nuclear war, bombs dropped on cities and industrial areas would start firestorms, injecting large amounts...
BBC
Wind farm rejected amid turbine height concerns
A Scottish government reporter has rejected plans for a wind farm near Corsock. Developers argued it could contribute to meeting green energy targets and provide an economic boost. The plans were refused due to concerns over the visual impact of turbines up to 200m (650ft) high. A wind farm in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
How Atlantic air alters India's food and water supply
A study led by the University of Reading found that the amount of winter rain and snow in the western Himalayas could vary by almost 50% depending on the air pressure gradient over the Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Iceland. Scientists have spent decades trying to establish the causes...
Phys.org
Chinese city dims lights in heatwave power crunch
A provincial capital in southwest China has dimmed outdoor advertisements, subway lighting and building signs to save energy, official announcements said, as the area battles a power crunch triggered by record-high temperatures. The mercury has soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Sichuan province this week, fuelling massive demand...
Phys.org
Risk of volcano catastrophe 'a roll of the dice,' say experts
The world is "woefully underprepared" for a massive volcanic eruption and the likely repercussions on global supply chains, climate and food, according to experts from the University of Cambridge's Center for the Study of Existential Risk (CSER), and the University of Birmingham. In an article published in the journal Nature,...
China is making the yuan more international by opening up its bond market but the currency faces a big test, economists say
China has helped globalize the yuan by gradually opening up its bond market to foreign investors, a new paper says. Chinese bonds are now treated more like debt from a developed nation, rather than from an emerging market, the authors argue. But Beijing faces a big test as China's bond...
Phys.org
Scientists stunned by vast insect migration
Tens of millions of migratory insects cross at least 100 km of open sea to reach Cyprus on the way to mainland Europe, new research shows. In just over one month, scientists recorded 39 million migratory insects arriving at the tip of the Karpaz peninsula in north-east Cyprus. "I had...
Phys.org
60 million years of climate change drove the evolution and diversity of reptiles
Just over 250 million years ago during the end of the Permian period and start of the Triassic, reptiles had one heck of a coming out party. Their rates of evolution and diversity started exploding, leading to a dizzying variety of abilities, body plans, and traits, and helping to firmly establish both their extinct lineages and those that still exist today as one of the most successful and diverse animal groups the world has ever seen. For the longest time, this flourish was explained by their competition being wiped out by two of the biggest mass extinction events (around 261 and 252 million years ago) in the history of the planet.
Phys.org
New study cautions against over-interpreting influence of climate on cultural change and catastrophe
El Nino has been a major driver of societal collapse, various catastrophes and cultural change in coastal Peru for millennia, but it isn't the only culprit. In a new study, University of Maine researchers warn against over-interpreting the role climatic change, like an El Nino event, plays in societal and cultural transition.
Phys.org
International team uncovers surprising evolutionary secrets of microfossil Saccorhytus
One step forward, one step back for paleobiologists. Shuhai Xiao, a paleobiologist with the Department of Geosciences, part of the Virginia Tech College of Science, is part of a large, international team to take a new look at Saccorhytus, a roughly 535 million-year-old microfossil discovered in rocks in China by two researchers who were each once visiting professors in Xiao's lab. The new find Saccorhytus is not in fact the earliest representative of the deuterostomes, that is, animals with a secondary mouth (humans are part of this evolutionary lineage in case you're wondering) but rather a protostome, or an animal with a primary mouth.
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Markets Left in Limbo
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A week of conflicting U.S. economic signals was made little clearer by Wednesday's readout of July's Federal Reserve meeting and leaves markets looking overseas for more clues. Fed meeting minutes were read with a dovish tint...
Britain launches dispute resolution with EU over post-Brexit research
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Britain has launched dispute resolution proceedings with the European Union to try to gain access to the bloc's scientific research programmes, including Horizon Europe, the government said on Tuesday, in the latest post-Brexit row.
TechCrunch
Israel’s venture slowdown lags due to ecosystem’s founder mentality
In the first half of 2022, more than $9.1 billion was invested into startups in Israel, according to the IVC Research Center. This marks a notable drop from the $12.4 billion invested in H2 2021, and it’s also a 17% decline from H1 2021. At the same time, though,...
Phys.org
16 killed, many missing in northwest China floods
Sixteen people were killed and many left missing in flash flooding in northwest China, state media reported Thursday, as the country battles extreme weather that has shuttered factories and caused rolling power cuts. The deluge comes during a summer of soaring temperatures and torrential rains in China, with multiple cities...
Comments / 1