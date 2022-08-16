Suspect wanted, connected to credit card fraud at Spotsylvania Target, GameStop
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who is accused of fraudulently using a credit card on Sunday at a local Target and GameStop.
The incident happened at the Cosner’s Corner location at 9785 Patriot Highway in Spotsylvania County.Police: Suspect steals cash from elderly woman’s wallet at Spotsylvania Costco
The suspect is said to have been driving a black Dodge Ram with Tennessee tags that are traced back to a rental company, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.
The victim’s credit card was stolen from a vehicle that was parked at the Massaponax High School, 8201 Patriot Highway, earlier in the day, according to police.Suspect wanted after using stolen credit card at Spotsylvania Walmart
Police are asking anyone who may have any information on the suspect or vehicle to call the Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822. Or online at www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
