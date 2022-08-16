Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future
In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
Phys.org
Common ingredient in household products could be contributing to antibiotic resistance
A recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto has identified a chemical found in several consumer products that could be a potential cause of the rise of antibiotic resistance In Canada. The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty...
Phys.org
Study identifies gut bacteria that regulate cholesterol
Certain species of bacteria in the gut interact with and help balance levels of dietary cholesterol by using it to create a molecule that plays important roles in human health, according to a study published August 18 in Nature Microbiology. Animals need appropriate amounts of cholesterol to produce bile in...
Phys.org
Prickly and safe: Boron nitride vs. antibiotics
Materials scientists from MISIS University have presented antibacterial nano-coatings with up to 99.99% efficiency against microbial and fungal pathogens. A material based on boron nitride and ultrafine metallized silver or iron oxide nanoparticles does not have typical negative side effects and therefore can become a safe alternative to antibiotics in traumatology, surgery and implantology. The results of the work have been published in the journal Applied Surface Science.
Phys.org
Can water quality trading effectively reduce water pollution?
Water quality trading has been proposed as a way to address water pollution, where one source of pollution is allowed to emit a pollutant at levels greater than required by buying "credits" from another source that is able to control pollution levels below the required threshold. An article published in Contemporary Economic Policy provides a comprehensive review of experiences with water quality trading programs worldwide over more than four decades.
Phys.org
Implications of global home food delivery revolution
What's on the menu for today's consumers? Eating in. Globally, people have increasingly been getting their meals delivered by third parties such as DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats. Global revenues for the online food delivery sector have increased dramatically—from $90 billion in 2018 to $294 billion in 2021—and are expected to exceed $466 billion by 2026.
Phys.org
Gallium oxide crystal complexity tamed by machine learning
Researchers at the University of Liverpool, the University of Bristol, University College London (UCL), and Diamond Light Source have developed new understanding of gallium oxide by combining a machine-learning theoretical approach with experimental results. In a paper published in the journal Advanced Materials, researchers used a combination of theoretical approaches...
Phys.org
From watering via ice cubes to spritzing with hydrogen peroxide, four misguided plant health trends on social media
The internet is full of advice on just about everything, including plant care. As the director of a plant diagnostic laboratory and expert on plant medicine, I help people manage their plants' health. Here are four trends I've seen online recently that have stood out as being especially misleading or potentially damaging to plants.
Phys.org
Natural substances show promise against coronavirus
Three natural compounds present in foods such as green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team headed by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY reports in the journal Communications Biology. However, if and when a coronavirus drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.
Phys.org
Mosquitoes have neuronal fail-safes to make sure they can always smell humans
When female mosquitoes are looking for a human to bite, they smell a unique cocktail of body odors that we emit into the air. These odors then stimulate receptors in the mosquitoes' antenna. Scientists have tried deleting these receptors in attempts to make humans undetectable to mosquitoes. However, even after...
Phys.org
A greener route to blue: New method drastically reduces amount of solvent needed to produce organic dyes
Phthalocyanines are used in renewable energy production, sensing, nanomedicine and more. Researchers at Aalto University have demonstrated how the dye can be produced in a greener way that minimizes high-boiling organic solvents, by using solid-state synthesis instead. Organic (carbon-containing) dyes have important roles in nature. For example, they are responsible...
Phys.org
Scientists identify O-GlcNAcylation as cause of pancreatic tumor growth by regulating MDH1
Pancreatic cancer is an exceedingly malignant tumor in the digestive system, and its five-year survival rate is little more than 10%. Metabolic alterations are one of the hallmarks of tumor cells. Oncogenic Kras-activated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cells depend heavily on an unconventional glutamine (Gln) catabolic pathway to sustain cell growth.
Phys.org
Experts go all in when CEBAF is in trouble
For decades, physicists and researchers from around the globe have flocked to the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility to unlock the subatomic mysteries of how the universe works. Here, the world-class Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) is a marvel of science and technology, a DOE...
Phys.org
A fluid interaction inspires a breakthrough in fluid dynamics
It's a little-known fact that tiny particles like blood cells drift sideways when moving past a rough surface, but this quirk has drawn much attention from researchers solving industrial problems. Why? Because if engineers can unlock the rules behind this tiny movement, industries can use them to isolate biological samples,...
Phys.org
Key mechanisms of airway relaxation in asthma revealed in new study
Many therapeutics for asthma and other obstructive lung diseases target the β2-adrenergic receptor (β2AR), a G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) that rapidly supports airway relaxation when stimulated. Yet, overuse of these agents is associated with adverse health outcomes, including death, which has limited their utility as frontline therapies. Now,...
