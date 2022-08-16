Read full article on original website
Sleeping giant could end deep ocean life
A previously overlooked factor—the position of continents—helps fill Earth's oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing most deep ocean creatures. "Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing drastic could come from it, but when the ocean is primed, even a seemingly tiny...
Newly discovered magnetic interactions could lead to novel ways to manipulate electron flow
Newly discovered magnetic interactions in the Kagome layered topological magnet TbMn6Sn6 could be the key to customizing how electrons flow through these materials. Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory conducted an in-depth investigation of TbMn6Sn6 to better understand the material and its magnetic characteristics. These results could impact future technology advancements in fields such as quantum computing, magnetic storage media, and high-precision sensors.
Prickly and safe: Boron nitride vs. antibiotics
Materials scientists from MISIS University have presented antibacterial nano-coatings with up to 99.99% efficiency against microbial and fungal pathogens. A material based on boron nitride and ultrafine metallized silver or iron oxide nanoparticles does not have typical negative side effects and therefore can become a safe alternative to antibiotics in traumatology, surgery and implantology. The results of the work have been published in the journal Applied Surface Science.
Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future
In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
Gallium oxide crystal complexity tamed by machine learning
Researchers at the University of Liverpool, the University of Bristol, University College London (UCL), and Diamond Light Source have developed new understanding of gallium oxide by combining a machine-learning theoretical approach with experimental results. In a paper published in the journal Advanced Materials, researchers used a combination of theoretical approaches...
Sharpest image ever of universe's most massive known star
By harnessing the capabilities of the 8.1-meter Gemini South telescope in Chile, which is part of the International Gemini Observatory operated by NSF's NOIRLab, astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the star R136a1, the most massive known star in the universe. Their research, led by NOIRLab astronomer Venu M. Kalari, challenges our understanding of the most massive stars and suggests that they may not be as massive as previously thought.
A geotechnical engineer explains how sand, water, and air combine to form solid structures
The right mix of those three ingredients is key to building a solid sandcastle.
One exciting way to find planets: Detect the signals from their magnetospheres
Astronomers have discovered thousands of exoplanets in recent years. Most have them have been discovered by the transit method, where an optical telescope measures the brightness of a star over time. If the star dips very slightly in brightness, it could indicate that a planet has passed in front of it, blocking some of the light. The transit method is a powerful tool, but it has limitations. Not the least of which is that the planet must pass between us and its star for us to detect it. The transit method also relies on optical telescopes. But a new method could allow astronomers to detect exoplanets using radio telescopes.
Astronomers obtain new images of R136, the most massive star ever found
Meet R136a1, the most massive star known. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, it's a hulking behemoth weighing somewhere between 150 and 200 times the mass of the sun. Understanding the upper limit of stars helps astronomers piece together everything from the life cycles of stars to the histories of galaxies.
Experts go all in when CEBAF is in trouble
For decades, physicists and researchers from around the globe have flocked to the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility to unlock the subatomic mysteries of how the universe works. Here, the world-class Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) is a marvel of science and technology, a DOE...
New model for predicting belief change
A new kind of predictive network model could help determine which people will change their minds about contentious scientific issues when presented with evidence-based information. A study in Science Advances presents a framework to accurately predict if a person will change their opinion about a certain topic. The approach estimates...
Risk of volcano catastrophe 'a roll of the dice,' say experts
The world is "woefully underprepared" for a massive volcanic eruption and the likely repercussions on global supply chains, climate and food, according to experts from the University of Cambridge's Center for the Study of Existential Risk (CSER), and the University of Birmingham. In an article published in the journal Nature,...
Study identifies gut bacteria that regulate cholesterol
Certain species of bacteria in the gut interact with and help balance levels of dietary cholesterol by using it to create a molecule that plays important roles in human health, according to a study published August 18 in Nature Microbiology. Animals need appropriate amounts of cholesterol to produce bile in...
New 3D model shows: Megalodon could eat prey the size of entire killer whales
The reconstructed megalodon (Otodus megalodon) was 16 meters long and weighed more than 61 tons. It was estimated that it swam at around 1.4 meters per second, required over 98,000 kilo calories every day and had a stomach volume of almost 10,000 liters. These results suggest that the megalodon could travel long distances and was capable of eating whole prey up to 8 meters long. Notably, this is the size of modern killer whales, today's top ocean predator. An ability to eat large apex predators of comparable size millions of years ago places megalodon at a higher trophic level than modern top predators.
What is the maximum number of moons that Earth could have?
In a recent study published in Earth and Planetary Astrophysics, a team of researchers from the University of Texas at Arlington, Valdosta State University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory estimated how many moons could theoretically orbit the Earth while maintaining present conditions such as orbital stability. This study opens the potential for better understanding planetary formation processes which could also be applied to identifying exomoons possibly orbiting Earth-like exoplanets, as well.
Can water quality trading effectively reduce water pollution?
Water quality trading has been proposed as a way to address water pollution, where one source of pollution is allowed to emit a pollutant at levels greater than required by buying "credits" from another source that is able to control pollution levels below the required threshold. An article published in Contemporary Economic Policy provides a comprehensive review of experiences with water quality trading programs worldwide over more than four decades.
After 45 years, the 5-billion-year legacy of the Voyager 2 interstellar probe is just beginning
On August 20 1977, 45 years ago, an extraordinary spacecraft left this planet on a journey like no other. Voyager 2 was going to show us, for the first time, what the outer solar system planets looked like close-up. It was like sending a fly to New York City and asking it to report back.
See the largest image the James Webb Space Telescope has taken to date
A team of scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have just released the largest image taken by the telescope so far. The image is a mosaic of 690 individual frames taken with the telescope's Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and it covers an area of sky about eight times as large as JWST's First Deep Field Image released on July 12. And it is absolutely FULL of early galaxies, many never seen before. Additionally, the team may have photographed one of the most distant galaxies yet observed.
Astronomers have detected one of the biggest black hole jets in the sky
Astronomers at Western Sydney University have discovered one of the biggest black hole jets in the sky. Spanning more than a million light years from end to end, the jet shoots away from a black hole with enormous energy, and at almost the speed of light. But in the vast expanses of space between galaxies, it doesn't always get its own way.
How do we know that time exists?
The alarm goes off in the morning. You catch your morning train to the office. You take a lunch break. You catch your evening train back. You go for an hour's run. Eat dinner. Go to bed. Repeat. Birthdays are celebrated, deaths commemorated. New countries are born, empires rise and fall. The whole of human existence is bound to the passing of time.
