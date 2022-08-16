Dallas is looking to provide financial relief to those who can't afford their rent.Jon Tyson/Unsplash. Dallas renters looking for assistance in paying rent can apply for up to 18 months in financial relief, as part of a Dallas program that helps low-income residents who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dallas News reports that DHA announced that they have received $19 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to help those who lost jobs or income and a struggling to pay rent.

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO