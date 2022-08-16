Read full article on original website
KWTX
Formula recall leaves Central Texas family scrambling to find food for daughter with disabilities
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Families across the nation have been faced with shortages of formula. When one Central Texas family found out about another recall last week, it left them with nothing to feed their daughter. Marcia Bayer had stacks of formula on hand to supply the necessary nutrition for...
September forecast: Change in the air for Central Texas
September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin.
fox4news.com
New 'Jericho Village' development to help Wylie families facing homelessness
Thousands of North Texans are not able to afford a home. Now, some leaders of Wylie in Collin COunty are doing something to help. Groundbreaking is set for end of year on a $7 million, 38-unit housing complex called Jericho Village.
AccuWeather meteorologists put Dallas on alert for flooding rainfall
Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas as early as this weekend, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex is...
Help Birds By Turning Out Your Lights At Night
Audubon Texas, a nonprofit organization focused on bird conservation across the state, launched the Lights Out, Texas! 2022. The education and awareness campaign informs residents about the positive impact turning down their lights at night could have on migrating birds. According to an Audubon presentation, hundreds of millions of birds...
Free lunch no more: Parents across North Texas prepare to pay as pandemic-era program ends
CADDO MILLS, Texas — Lunch is no longer free for all public school students, after COVID-era waivers from the federal government expired. "Last year was free, which was a big blessing," Kortney Sandoval, a Caddo Mills mom, told WFAA. Now that the program's expired, Sandoval said she's looking at...
dmagazine.com
What Can Dallas Do To Motivate Landlords to Accept Housing Vouchers?
Denton’s Providence Village homeowner’s association made national headlines when it attempted to oust tenants who were using Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8, in June. But the problem is more widespread and often lacks such a clear villain: because state law prohibits cities and counties from requiring landlords to accept vouchers, the vast majority do not. A new report reveals just how difficult it is for low-income renters to find a rental residence even after the government agrees to pay for most of it.
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it is causing some headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 5:45 p.m., a total of 10 outages have been reported with...
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in Need
Dallas is looking to provide financial relief to those who can't afford their rent.Jon Tyson/Unsplash. Dallas renters looking for assistance in paying rent can apply for up to 18 months in financial relief, as part of a Dallas program that helps low-income residents who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dallas News reports that DHA announced that they have received $19 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to help those who lost jobs or income and a struggling to pay rent.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rockwall County Firefighter Who Died From Off-Duty Accident Helps Others as Organ Donor
A firefighter in Rockwall County, who was also an organ donor, is being remembered for his commitment to service and passion to help others. Clifford Haney,45, was taken off life support on Tuesday. He sustained major injuries after he fell while at his off-duty job as an HVAC tech last week. Over the weekend, Haney was declared dead but remained on a ventilator.
CBS Austin
Dry Streak Ends: Rain finally pours down on Central Texas after 2 months without a drop
AUSTIN, Texas — After nearly two months without a drop, rain is finally pouring down on Central Texas for six of the next 7 days beginning Thursday afternoon. The "positive" weather change begins as a "cold" front moves in from the north with storms, knocking us down into the 70s and the highs in the 90s for the rest of the forecast.
KWTX
H-E-B to host Career Fair at all Texas stores
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B will host a hiring event for all full- and part-time positions throughout their stores in the state. The company announced that the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug 23 at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store. Candidates who...
CBS News
New Jersey man receives kidney donation from Texas stranger
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The life of a New Jersey man has been changed forever. It's all thanks to a donation from a complete stranger. Roy McIntosh was in need of a kidney. When his wife, Toshira, turned to social media for support, she found something better -- a solution. Heather...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
More Beneficial Rain Expected Next Week
On Wednesday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a very welcome .48-inches of rain. While the half-inch was appreciated, parts of Ellis County picked up an impressive six inches. So far during the month of August, DFW has received 0.89 inches of rain leaving a 0.14-inch deficit on the month. For...
Small-town charm permeates lakeside Rockwall, just 30 minutes east of Dallas
Picturesque sunsets at the lake, great golf, and small-town charm are par for the course in Rockwall, which is just 30 minutes east of Dallas. Live music is also big — there’s a reason why Rockwall was voted the Free Live Music Capital of North Texas. From unwinding...
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
ARLINGTON, Texas - A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects. The owner of RJ...
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
fox4news.com
'White Only' water fountain sign rededicated at Dallas County Records Building
The ‘White Only' sign at the building's water fountain, discovered almost 20 years ago, was revealed with a new historical marker. In 2013, Commissioner John Wiley Price called for it to be a public symbol of the city's segregated past and the progress that has been made since.
wbap.com
Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents
(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
Eggs Up Grill to Open 30 Locations Across DFW
The first Texas location for this breakfast franchise is expected to open in spring of 2023.
