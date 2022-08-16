ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Help Birds By Turning Out Your Lights At Night

Audubon Texas, a nonprofit organization focused on bird conservation across the state, launched the Lights Out, Texas! 2022. The education and awareness campaign informs residents about the positive impact turning down their lights at night could have on migrating birds. According to an Audubon presentation, hundreds of millions of birds...
What Can Dallas Do To Motivate Landlords to Accept Housing Vouchers?

Denton’s Providence Village homeowner’s association made national headlines when it attempted to oust tenants who were using Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8, in June. But the problem is more widespread and often lacks such a clear villain: because state law prohibits cities and counties from requiring landlords to accept vouchers, the vast majority do not. A new report reveals just how difficult it is for low-income renters to find a rental residence even after the government agrees to pay for most of it.
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in Need

Dallas is looking to provide financial relief to those who can't afford their rent.Jon Tyson/Unsplash. Dallas renters looking for assistance in paying rent can apply for up to 18 months in financial relief, as part of a Dallas program that helps low-income residents who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dallas News reports that DHA announced that they have received $19 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to help those who lost jobs or income and a struggling to pay rent.
Rockwall County Firefighter Who Died From Off-Duty Accident Helps Others as Organ Donor

A firefighter in Rockwall County, who was also an organ donor, is being remembered for his commitment to service and passion to help others. Clifford Haney,45, was taken off life support on Tuesday. He sustained major injuries after he fell while at his off-duty job as an HVAC tech last week. Over the weekend, Haney was declared dead but remained on a ventilator.
H-E-B to host Career Fair at all Texas stores

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B will host a hiring event for all full- and part-time positions throughout their stores in the state. The company announced that the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug 23 at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store. Candidates who...
New Jersey man receives kidney donation from Texas stranger

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The life of a New Jersey man has been changed forever. It's all thanks to a donation from a complete stranger. Roy McIntosh was in need of a kidney. When his wife, Toshira, turned to social media for support, she found something better -- a solution. Heather...
More Beneficial Rain Expected Next Week

On Wednesday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a very welcome .48-inches of rain. While the half-inch was appreciated, parts of Ellis County picked up an impressive six inches. So far during the month of August, DFW has received 0.89 inches of rain leaving a 0.14-inch deficit on the month. For...
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects

ARLINGTON, Texas - A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects. The owner of RJ...
Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents

(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
