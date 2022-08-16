ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

More than 20% of all puppies become ill or die in their first year of life, study reveals

Around one in five puppies either fall ill or die before reaching their first birthday, a survey has found.According to the Kennel Club, the pandemic – and the lockdowns that followed – led to a spike in people seeking out news pets, which was followed by a boom in adoptions and subsequent overcrowding of dog and cat shelters.The organisation also found animal welfare standards fell over the course of the pandemic as an increasing number of people sought out pets on social media, leaving many unable to meet their puppy before buying it, or check the credentials of its family...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy