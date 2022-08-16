ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

Thank You From Photo Restorations | Ron Benvenisti

I am giving The Lakewood Scoop and the Kehilla a tremendous Hakaras HaTov for the great response to my announcement of my new website, FIXANYPIX, for all your photo restoration needs. I will personally restore your valuable and treasured photos and documents to their original condition. On the vey first...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

CHASDEI HASHEM: Camp EMT Saves Two Patients Unconscious from CO Poisoning [EXCLUSIVE]

Two people are alive today, thanks to a camp EMT’s Siyata D’Shmaya, TLS has exclusively learned. At approximately 2:30 AM, the camp EMT, of Lakewood, received a call from a teen girl – part of the camp families – advising that she is unable to wake up her mother. Upon arrival, the EMT realized that the mother was unconscious, and then noticed that a young girl in the same room was also unconscious.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years

This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
POLITICS
Morristown Minute

Water Bill Increases for NJ Residents

New Jersey American Water Granted New Rates by New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – newly increased rates go into effect September 1. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) today approved a settlement between New Jersey American Water and the N.J. Division of Rate Counsel, BPU Staff, and several intervenors for new water and wastewater rates for New Jersey American Water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Wireless#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tls
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s newest legal weed store could open Friday

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Montclair Township has given final approvals allowing Ascend Wellness to sell adult weed at its medical dispensary,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
progressivegrocer.com

ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
ECONOMY
thelakewoodscoop.com

Local Police Departments Seeing Historic Number of CCW, Gun Permit Applications [EXCLUSIVE]

In response to the recent supreme court ruling, gun-owners and hopeful gun-owners have been flocking to their police departments to obtain permits. While the process for a gun purchase permit – which excludes carrying – remains the same, the CCW (carry) process became simpler, as the justifiable need is no longer necessary. The move has prompted many residents to apply for a gun permit, and many existing gun-owners to apply for a carry permit.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ

An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey named second best state to live in

What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy