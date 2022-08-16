Read full article on original website
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com
Thank You From Photo Restorations | Ron Benvenisti
I am giving The Lakewood Scoop and the Kehilla a tremendous Hakaras HaTov for the great response to my announcement of my new website, FIXANYPIX, for all your photo restoration needs. I will personally restore your valuable and treasured photos and documents to their original condition. On the vey first...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Letter: Lakewood schools should give off 4 weeks in the Summer and 4 weeks in the Winter
The other week, a reader brought up a good point about Lakewood not being aligned with schedules of other towns and cities. Well, being that our schedules anyways don’t align and making it difficult to plan family trips etc., I have a different proposal. I believe schools should give...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Kennedy and Squankum
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. Thank you for this forum. I live near the intersection of Squankum road and County Line road and during most of the day...
The Seacourt 10 Closed. Is This the End of Ocean County, NJ Movie Theaters?
By now, you've probably heard that The AMC Seacourt 10 in Toms River will be closing its doors on Sunday. It's a theater that's been in our community and evokes feelings of nostalgia for many. Those same people are saddened, but not surprised to see it go. The movie theater...
thelakewoodscoop.com
CHASDEI HASHEM: Camp EMT Saves Two Patients Unconscious from CO Poisoning [EXCLUSIVE]
Two people are alive today, thanks to a camp EMT’s Siyata D’Shmaya, TLS has exclusively learned. At approximately 2:30 AM, the camp EMT, of Lakewood, received a call from a teen girl – part of the camp families – advising that she is unable to wake up her mother. Upon arrival, the EMT realized that the mother was unconscious, and then noticed that a young girl in the same room was also unconscious.
New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years
This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
Water Bill Increases for NJ Residents
New Jersey American Water Granted New Rates by New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – newly increased rates go into effect September 1. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) today approved a settlement between New Jersey American Water and the N.J. Division of Rate Counsel, BPU Staff, and several intervenors for new water and wastewater rates for New Jersey American Water.
Toms River School District Cancels Columbus Day
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Regional School District has canceled Columbus Day. This...
Could NJ insurance rates go by car color? This color crashes most
Politics has been described as the art of the possible. Maybe setting car insurance rates should be described that way too. Actuaries sitting around crunching numbers for the likelihood of crashes have led to some very screwy practices by insurance companies. In New Jersey and a lot of other states,...
Captain Error Or Unavoidable: Boat In Point Pleasant, NJ Canal Needed Rescuing [Video]
An emergency rescue took place in the Point Pleasant canal recently and it was all caught on video. (which you will see below) Everyone got out of the incident without any major injuries which is a huge relief. But this incident is getting a lot of attention online. People are...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
N.J.’s newest legal weed store could open Friday
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Montclair Township has given final approvals allowing Ascend Wellness to sell adult weed at its medical dispensary,...
progressivegrocer.com
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
Who needs the Shore? N.J.’s largest lake is a stunning summer getaway.
The sun disappeared behind the tree line, ushering a spectacular and vivid color show. By the moment, the sky shifted from cerulean to sapphire to cobalt, blended with streaks of orange, tangerine, apricot and fire. The color of water matched the heavens with its own tint metamorphosis. Dozens of boats...
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Local Police Departments Seeing Historic Number of CCW, Gun Permit Applications [EXCLUSIVE]
In response to the recent supreme court ruling, gun-owners and hopeful gun-owners have been flocking to their police departments to obtain permits. While the process for a gun purchase permit – which excludes carrying – remains the same, the CCW (carry) process became simpler, as the justifiable need is no longer necessary. The move has prompted many residents to apply for a gun permit, and many existing gun-owners to apply for a carry permit.
Here are the N.J. counties where homes have sold the fastest and slowest this year
Low inventory is continuing to propel the trend of quick home sales across New Jersey, despite rising interest rates and prices. The number of unsold homes listed for sale in New Jersey went from nearly 30,000 in January 2020 to 18,145 in June 2022.
Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ
An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
New Jersey named second best state to live in
What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
Monmouth County, NJ favorites announce two new ice cream beers
Friday, Aug. 19 is National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day, and if there’s one establishment I would trust to know how to celebrate it, it’s Jersey Freeze. Maybe I’m biased because I was born and raised in Freehold, NJ, but there’s nowhere else I’d rather go for some soft serve ice cream on a warm summer evening.
