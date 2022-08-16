ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFB Expansion: How the Big Ten could shape Notre Dame's schedule

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXAvb_0hJOJnBR00

NBC looks to be getting more involved in college football even beyond Notre Dame as the network reportedly engages in talks with the Big Ten Conference.

And if all goes according to plan, NBC's new deal with Notre Dame after 2025 and its potential agreement with the Big Ten could go hand-in-hand.

NBC's possible deal with the Big Ten could have an effect on how Notre Dame sets its football schedule going forward, according to Sports Business Journal.

SBJ notes that Notre Dame doesn't get as big a TV rating from its games as other programs, but that could change once the Big Ten joins the network.

That's because the Irish could find themselves playing more schools from the Big Ten, including a potential resumption of its traditional rivalry with Michigan.

"Obviously, Notre Dame would remain independent if it agrees to a new rights deal," the report said.

"But its association with NBC — and NBC's new association with the Big Ten — makes it likely that the Fighting Irish would add more Big Ten games to its schedule."

Notre Dame wants to stay independent in football, and believes it can

By having Notre Dame and Big Ten teams on the same field on its airwaves, NBC would make more money on the deal, some of which it could hand to ND in the new contract.

Thereby allowing the Irish to avoid giving into the economics of having to join a conference and stay independent.

Notre Dame, No. 5 in the preseason top 25 rankings, already has one Big Ten school on its 2022 football schedule — the Week 1 opener at No. 2 Ohio State, an expected ratings bonanza — and it has a yearly date with a future Big Ten member in USC.

The Irish also have longstanding rivalries with Michigan State and Purdue, but also have an obligation to play ACC schools as part of its deal with that league.

Notre Dame currently receives about $25 million every year from its deal with NBC, which shows every Fighting Irish home game.

But analysts predict ND could command up to $60 million to $75 million per year from the network in its next contract.

All of which suggests that Notre Dame will, in fact, be able to remain independent in football, something it has done since the beginning.

( h/t Sports Business Journal )

College Football HQ

College Football HQ

