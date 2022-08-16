ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Europe's Rhine River runs dry

Water levels on the Rhine River, Europe's second-largest river, have continued to drop owing to soaring temperatures and lack of rainfall, preventing many vessels from navigating through the waters at full capacity. The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission has captured part of the Rhine River near Cologne, showing the stark difference between August 2021 and August 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Garda#Travel Guide#Italy#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Sirmione#Afp#European
Phys.org

Sleeping giant could end deep ocean life

A previously overlooked factor—the position of continents—helps fill Earth's oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing most deep ocean creatures. "Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing drastic could come from it, but when the ocean is primed, even a seemingly tiny...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

How Atlantic air alters India's food and water supply

A study led by the University of Reading found that the amount of winter rain and snow in the western Himalayas could vary by almost 50% depending on the air pressure gradient over the Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Iceland. Scientists have spent decades trying to establish the causes...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Greenland's Indigenous population favors extracting and exporting sand from melting ice sheet

A national survey of close to 1,000 adults in Greenland (where approximately 90% of the population is Indigenous) conducted by a McGill University-led research team has found that a surprisingly large majority—3 out of 4 Greenlanders—support extracting and exporting sand left by the melting ice sheet. A significant proportion want Greenland's leadership to assess the impact of sand extraction and exports on both the environment and economy. Furthermore, when it comes to who mines the sand, the majority prefer local involvement to foreign collaboration.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Surfing
Phys.org

Five dead after storms lash France's Corsica: police

Brutal storms with winds gusting up to 224 kilometres per hour (140 miles per hour) left five people dead on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica early Thursday, including a 13-year-old girl who was killed when a tree fell onto her campground bungalow, authorities said. It was the third day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Phys.org

Spain wildfire resumes, threatening natural park

A major wildfire in eastern Spain that has destroyed vast swathes of land flared up again Friday despite heavy rainfall, threatening to spread to a nearby natural park, officials said. So far this year, Spain has suffered nearly 400 wildfires following punishing heatwaves and long dry spells that have devastated...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Dutch anglers save fish as Rhine drought bites

Angler Mark Kouwenhoven grins as he wades into what's left of a dried-up Dutch lake where his colleagues are throwing slime-coated fish into buckets. It's not the kind of catch they're used to—but that's because this time they're helping the government to save the fish from the drought gripping Europe.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Scientists stunned by vast insect migration

Tens of millions of migratory insects cross at least 100 km of open sea to reach Cyprus on the way to mainland Europe, new research shows. In just over one month, scientists recorded 39 million migratory insects arriving at the tip of the Karpaz peninsula in north-east Cyprus. "I had...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Risk of volcano catastrophe 'a roll of the dice,' say experts

The world is "woefully underprepared" for a massive volcanic eruption and the likely repercussions on global supply chains, climate and food, according to experts from the University of Cambridge's Center for the Study of Existential Risk (CSER), and the University of Birmingham. In an article published in the journal Nature,...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

International team uncovers surprising evolutionary secrets of microfossil Saccorhytus

One step forward, one step back for paleobiologists. Shuhai Xiao, a paleobiologist with the Department of Geosciences, part of the Virginia Tech College of Science, is part of a large, international team to take a new look at Saccorhytus, a roughly 535 million-year-old microfossil discovered in rocks in China by two researchers who were each once visiting professors in Xiao's lab. The new find Saccorhytus is not in fact the earliest representative of the deuterostomes, that is, animals with a secondary mouth (humans are part of this evolutionary lineage in case you're wondering) but rather a protostome, or an animal with a primary mouth.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

16 killed, many missing in northwest China floods

Sixteen people were killed and many left missing in flash flooding in northwest China, state media reported Thursday, as the country battles extreme weather that has shuttered factories and caused rolling power cuts. The deluge comes during a summer of soaring temperatures and torrential rains in China, with multiple cities...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

New Zealand flood recovery estimated to take 'years'

A New Zealand city devastated by flooding will take years to recover, the mayor said on Friday, as hundreds more homes were evacuated. The Pacific nation has been lashed by wild weather with the Nelson-Tasman district on the South Island bearing the brunt after 75 centimetres (29 inches) of rain reportedly fell over three days.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Huge complex of 500 standing stones found in Spain

A huge megalithic complex of more than 500 standing stones has been discovered in southern Spain which could be one of the largest in Europe, archaeologists told AFP Thursday. The stones were discovered on a plot of land in Huelva, a province which flanks the southernmost part of Spain's border with Portugal, near the Guadiana River.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy