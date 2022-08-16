ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deseret.com

Could UCLA really get blocked from going to the Big Ten?

In a meeting that has been scheduled for quite sometime now, the leadership of the University of California system gathered Wednesday, and among the topics was discussing potential avenues to try to keep UCLA from leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the Los Angeles Times’ Ben Bolch reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
deseret.com

Why didn’t Manti Te’o go to BYU?

Former Notre Dame and NFL linebacker Manti Te’o is back in the news this week after Netflix released a documentary on his catfishing saga. The film has brought renewed attention to his college career, which was followed closely by many BYU fans. As a member of The Church of...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Texas State
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
State
Oklahoma State
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
deseret.com

Top 20 performances from Week 1 in Utah high school football

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week. Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 1. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for...
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Why the ‘clock is ticking’ on the Utes’ O-line

Certainly, throughout the program, there’s been a sense of urgency during Utah’s fall camp practices. For offensive line coach Jim Harding, that urgency is heightened. His O-line struggled during the first three games last season, and the Utes opened with a disappointing 1-2 record. After that, the offensive line stabilized and found its groove and helped Utah win nine of its next 10 games.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Whittingham
Person
Kalani Sitake
Person
Lincoln Riley
deseret.com

A former NFL QB slammed the hype surrounding Zach Wilson. What did he say?

Second-year pro Zach Wilson isn’t everyone’s favorite — that just comes with the territory of being a quarterback in the NFL. The New York Jets signal caller, though, certainly has a naysayer in former NFL QB Brady Quinn. During a segment of Fox Sports Radio’s “Two Pros...
NFL
deseret.com

What’s the status of BYU’s Chaz Ah You?

Former four-star recruit Chaz Ah You remains out, and off the roster, and there has been some indication that the flash linebacker/safety could take a redshirt year and return next season for his senior year. Speaking of the starting strong safety position, assistant head coach Ed Lamb said Ammon Hannemann...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#College Football#Cowboys Stadium#First College#American Football#College Sports#Lsu#Sec#Usc
deseret.com

These 4 players are Utah football’s 2022 captains

The Utah football program has announced the four players that will be wearing the captain’s patch this season. On Thursday night, the Utes announced that quaterback Cameron Rising, defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi, tight end Brant Kuithe and cornerback Clark Phillips III will be their captains this season. Each was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Cougars entering crunch week, defense making noise

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. This is a week of whittling down a depth chart, solidifying position competition and making a preliminary travel list for the trip to Tampa Bay to face South Florida on Sept. 3. In other news, the BYU athletic department announced a new NIL resource for its athletes, taking advantage of digital NIL opportunities. Read about this in Jay Drew’s piece here.
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
deseret.com

A closer look at this year’s Cougars — and some bold predictions

Breaking down BYU’s 2022 season, what are their chances, the overall win-loss record, where the losses will come, and just what kind of a football team does Kalani Sitake have?. Well, it will be an interesting season. The Cougars will play four teams ranked in the top 15, including...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Opinion: Utahns lead the nation on social capital — but do we spend enough time with our kids?

When it comes to the network of relationships people use to benefit themselves and the larger community, Utah stands apart from the nation at large. In late July, the Utah Foundation released the eighth report in its Social Capital Series, summarizing the findings of the series and tallying the metrics we deployed. Utah emerged with a strikingly high composite score of 94. This contrasts sharply with the national number, 54.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy