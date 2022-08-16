Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Authentic food, live music at Armenian Festival this Sunday
NEW BRITAIN – A local congregation is resurrecting its popular cultural festival this weekend following a two-year hiatus. The Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection will be hosting its Annual Festival this Sunday, Aug. 21 from 12 to 4 p.m. on church property at 1910 Stanley St. “It’s really...
New Britain Herald
Little Poland has a new addition to its business community
NEW BRITAIN – Little Poland has a new and addition to its business community, Thai Kitchen 29. The City held a ribbon cutting for the restaurant located at 29 Broad St. “I think adding another great place to eat on Broad Street is great,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “Broad Street isn’t all Polish restaurants, although it is the heart of it, there is so much more to the street that people don’t think about. It really is this great community and a consortium of businesses of all different kinds and I think that Mai is going to be a great addition.”
New Britain Herald
Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation is set to hold its community-wide summer picnic
SOUTHINGTON – On Aug. 28, the Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation is set to hold its community-wide summer picnic at the Recreation Park in the Plantsville area as a means of bringing area residents together to learn more about the organization and its connected communities. All are welcomed to the...
New Britain Herald
Former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew
BRISTOL – With a new name and expanded space, the former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew, looking to serve local hungry customers at 785 Terryville Ave. and beyond. The business held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday with area economic and city leaders. Rise...
connecticuthistory.org
A Busy Airfield in Bethany
In 1920, a small airplane landed in a flat, open field one mile north of Bethany Center in Connecticut. It was a field conveniently located near the center of the state with enough clearance to allow a small airplane to take off and land in relative safety. Two years later, Harris Whittemore Jr. of Naugatuck, recognizing the commercial potential of the area, purchased the land and began building an airfield. What pilots first called Bethany Field, later became Bethany Airport, one of the earliest private airports in New England.
WTNH.com
Freebie Friday: Fun events for the family this weekend
(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week and almost the end of summer vacation. We are stretching your dollar with a look at some fun things to do with the family while saving money this freebie Friday. Time is running out to take advantage of free admission...
Register Citizen
2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
New Britain Herald
Residents have been helping to keep Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked
PLAINVILLE – Amid increased costs of living due to inflation, residents have been helping to keep the Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked. Susie Woerz, executive director of the Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., said that residents have “stepped up to the plate” as more and more people have been turning to the food pantry for help meeting their basic needs.
NewsTimes
Sons of Sally’s Apizza founders to host ‘grillout’ with oysters and wings Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be a few additions to the Sally's Apizza menu for one day only Aug. 20, as Ricky and Bobby Consiglio host a "grillout" event at the original Wooster Street location. The brothers, whose parents Salvatore (Sally) and...
New Britain Herald
Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway is back
NEW BRITAIN - The Training and Motivation Center, a nonprofit organization, is hosting its 9th Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway in partnership with Johnny “Blaze” Turner at Blaze Barbershop this Saturday. “This is probably the largest community event and when I say that I say it...
New Britain Herald
Newington Kiwanis Flea Market celebrating 30 years
NEWINGTON – This fall will be the 30th birthday of the Newington Kiwanis Flea Market. Open each Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout September and October, the market’s opening day will be Aug. 28. “This is the 70th year of the Newington Kiwanis Club’s existence,” President...
Skyline carries on 54-year family tradition: Owners’ first restaurant was the Acadia in Manchester
WINDSOR LOCKS — In 1968 the Damato family opened their first restaurant, the Acadia, in Manchester. After the success of the Acadia, the family found a second location, opening Skyline Restaurant and Banquet on Ella Grasso Turnpike. “It was my dad, Frank Damato, me, my brother John, and my...
New Britain Herald
Mr. Clarence 'Lou' Gillette
An Extraordinary Father, Grandfather and Husband died peacefully in his home on Cape Cod, MA, at the age of 91. Lou was born in New Britain. Lou leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Rita "Walicki" Gillette, four children, Claudia, Laura, Bill, and Mark, six grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Ruth Walicki, all of whom loved him deeply.
New Britain Herald
Robert D'Avanzo
Robert D’Avanzo, age 92, of Kensington, passed away on Aug. 17th at Brightview Assisted Living in North Andover, MA after a brief illness with family by his side. Bob was born on April 24th, 1930 in New Britain, to the late Michael & Amelia D’Avanzo. He attended and...
NBC Connecticut
Head to New London for Tall Ship Kalmar Nyckel, Pirate-Fest
The Kalmar Nyckel, the Tall Ship of Delaware, is coming to New London. It is a replica of a colonial-era ship that settled in Delaware. It is a replica of the original Kalmar Nyckel, which was the earliest Swedish ship to arrive in America, according to the National Maritime Historical Society.
nerej.com
The Simon Konover Co. affiliate acquires Eden & Main Apartments - a 55+ rental community developed by Kokes Properties
Southington, CT An affiliate of The Simon Konover Company has acquired Eden & Main Apartments, a 55+ rental community that was recently developed by Kokes Properties of New Jersey. “We are excited to add Southington to the growing list of communities we serve. This newly constructed 41-unit community is inviting,...
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In September
Stevie Nicks performing in Austin, Texas at the Frank Erwin Center on March 12, 2017 on her 24 Karat Gold World TourRalph Arvesen / Flickr. Connecticut, get ready for many of your all-time favorites to play some of their biggest and best music. This jam packed celebration of world-class music, local cuisine, craft beer and more, according to their official website. The event will hit the nutmeg state for the first time this Fall. The Sound On Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport will go from September 24th to the 25th. The two day music festival will take place on the bank of the Long Island Sound.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
New Britain Herald
State Department of Education Commissioner's Back-To-School Meeting highlights goals
BERLIN – Governor Ned Lamont met with school superintendents from across Connecticut at the annual State Department of Education Commissioners Back-To-School Meeting in Berlin. The gathering which began with a light breakfast and networking at Berlin High School gave state and local school officials an opportunity to discuss items...
New Britain Herald
State leaders draw parallels between human and animal abuse during visit to Humane Society Wednesday
NEWINGTON - State officials made a special visit to the Connecticut Humane Society Wednesday morning to spotlight its good works and to raise awareness about the correlation between human and animal abuse. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was joined by State Dept. of Agriculture (DOAG) Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt, Dept. of Children...
