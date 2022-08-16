Emily Blunt is going on a revenge quest. The Quiet Place actor returns to television this November with The English, a six-part drama set in the American west in the late 19th century. The plot in a nutshell: a British aristocrat, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), sets out for the newly built town of Hoxem, Wyoming, to avenge herself on the person whom she believes murdered her son, with a former Pawnee scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), as her guide. For his part, Whipp has his own deeply complicated relationship with “the English” (a term used to refer to American settlers regardless of their country of origin), and a plan to reclaim colonised land in Nebraska. Inevitably, their journey across the harsh country pushes them both to their limits.

