Broomfield records about a quarter of annual precipitation in one morning

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — About a quarter of the average yearly precipitation in Broomfield fell in just a few hours Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS out of Boulder confirmed that 3.5 inches of rain was recorded around The Field Open Space in Broomfield between 7 and 10 a.m., with most of it falling within a two-hour period. That roughly translates to 20% to 25% of Broomfield's average annual precipitation, the NWS said.

The Field Open Space is bordered by E. 10th Avenue to the north, Ash Street to the east, Midway Boulevard to the south, and Main Street to the west.

Spader Way, just south of the park, was closed between Descombes Drive and E. 1st Avenue due to flooding Tuesday morning. The closure began around 8:30 a.m. before reopening around 11:30 a.m.

Midway Park, a few blocks west, was flooding with water that is "deeper than you may think," the Broomfield Police Department tweeted.

The City and County of Broomfield said it is expecting rain through 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

City and county staff will assess roadways, sidewalks, soft trails and parks for damage as water begins to recede. If you see damage to parks, trails or open spaces, email Parks@Broomfield.org.

The area — including southeastern Boulder County and southwestern Broomfield County — was under a flash flood warning until 11 a.m. Tuesday. However, Broomfield, along with many other counties in northeast and north-central Colorado, are under a hazardous weather outlook through the evening due to more showers and isolated thunderstorms.

The storms will move in a line from Grand Lake to Boulder to Limon, the NWS reported.

"Some of these will produce a period of heavy rain, up to an 1.5 inches in an hour," the NWS said, which may result in minor flooding in places that already saw heavy rain.

The other counties under this hazardous weather outlook include:

