Gov. Hochul signs gun safety legislation strengthening bans on imitation weapons

Gov. Hochul signed legislation on Tuesday that will strengthen restrictions on imitation weapons used to commit crimes.

The new legislation will make these imitation weapons easy to identify and will prevent them from being used to commit crimes.

"My top priority as governor is keeping New Yorkers safe, and that means cracking down on devices used to commit crime," Hochul said. "Restricting these realistic-looking devices will ensure misleading and potentially dangerous devices are off our streets, keeping kids, law enforcement, and all New Yorkers safe."

The new law states that any permissible imitation weapons must be easily identifiable and cannot be black, blue, silver, or aluminum. These weapons must be colored either white, red, bright orange, bright yellow, bright green, bright blue, bright pink, bright purple, or made entirely of transparent materials.

Certain imitation weapons are completely banned in areas like New York City, so this new legislation will create a consistent law throughout the state.

There have been at least 63 shootings in New York State that were all a result of individuals mistaking imitation weapons for real weapons, according to the Attorney General's office.

Eight of those shootings have resulted in fatalities.