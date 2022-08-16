ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gov. Hochul signs gun safety legislation strengthening bans on imitation weapons

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKWSQ_0hJOJGFa00

Gov. Hochul signed legislation on Tuesday that will strengthen restrictions on imitation weapons used to commit crimes.

The new legislation will make these imitation weapons easy to identify and will prevent them from being used to commit crimes.

"My top priority as governor is keeping New Yorkers safe, and that means cracking down on devices used to commit crime," Hochul said. "Restricting these realistic-looking devices will ensure misleading and potentially dangerous devices are off our streets, keeping kids, law enforcement, and all New Yorkers safe."

The new law states that any permissible imitation weapons must be easily identifiable and cannot be black, blue, silver, or aluminum. These weapons must be colored either white, red, bright orange, bright yellow, bright green, bright blue, bright pink, bright purple, or made entirely of transparent materials.

Certain imitation weapons are completely banned in areas like New York City, so this new legislation will create a consistent law throughout the state.

There have been at least 63 shootings in New York State that were all a result of individuals mistaking imitation weapons for real weapons, according to the Attorney General's office.

Eight of those shootings have resulted in fatalities.

Comments / 9

Joshua Sweeting
3d ago

maybe give them assault rifles back just because criminals are using them doesn't mean everyone who owns them is a criminal and get some knowledge ar-15s don't leave a hole bigger then 50 caliber anti tank rifles so if u put more money and time into putting the criminals away before it happens and stop infringing on citizens constitutional rights to bare arms against a militia (government) and put that time in money into I don't know say stopping gang vilance or maybe getting the mentally ill the help they need so they one day can be a contributing functioning members of society and own a gun then maybe you would get the votes u need

Reply
3
Related
caribbeanlife.com

Hochul signs gun safety legislation

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed legislation S.687/A.3998 to strengthen restrictions on imitation weapons, which can be used to commit crimes. The new law makes imitation weapons easily identifiable, preventing them from being used to commit crimes and allowing law enforcement to identify a device as fake when assessing threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates

ALBANY, N.Y. -- As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
tag24.com

NYC tows 20 cannabis trucks as Mayor Eric Adams threatens crackdown

New York, New York - Mayor Eric Adams warns that more enforcement is coming as NYC cracks down on what it's calling illegal cannabis operations. On Tuesday, the Community Response Team and the Manhattan Business Improvement District Team reportedly towed 20 trucks parked around Times Square, which authorities say were used to sell cannabis illegally.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Safety#Imitation#Politics State#Politics Governor#New Yorkers
therealdeal.com

Eric Adams shreds dining sheds as city weighs permanent program

Mayor Eric Adams is taking a chainsaw to a couple dozen outdoor dining sheds as the city weighs permanent plans for the temporary structures. Adams announced a crackdown on abandoned dining sheds at a news conference on Thursday, Crain’s reported. The mayor said sheds are dangerous or a haven for rats, and he wanted to root out those who use the sheds for illegal behavior.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNYT

Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws

New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
BUFFALO, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combatting Covid-19

Earlier this week, Governor Hochul announced the first phase of this year’s of #VaxtoSchool initiative, the multi-faceted statewide campaign aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. The campaign includes more than three dozen pop-up vaccination sites throughout the state in the coming weeks, with more being added in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Wants To Ban These 6 Things

New York is no stranger to banning various things that can potentially be harmful, whether to people, the environment or safety. Like it or not, our state legislature is constantly coming up with bills to stop or regulate the use of certain things. If certain legislators have their way, New York will ban the following 6 things:
POLITICS
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy