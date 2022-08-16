ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide defendant released on $10,000 bail in Wisconsin

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
A man charged in a fatal shooting in Wisconsin has been released on $10,000 bail that was initially set at $500,000.

Karvel Freeman, 35, of Madison, was released from the jail in La Crosse County where he's charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Freeman and Nelson Brown, 25, of Rockford, Illinois are accused in the Jan. 8 shooting death of 36-year-old Ernest Knox during a party at a La Crosse apartment.

Freeman was arrested in March in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and his initial bail was set at $500,000 at his first court appearance in La Crosse County.

“The defendant is facing life in prison and has a strong incentive to flee,” La Crosse County Assistant District Attorney Nick Passe said in arguing for the $500,000 bond during the initial hearing. Passe described Freeman as a danger to the community, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

Freeman's bond was reduced to $200,000 at a hearing in June.

La Crosse County Judge Court Judge Elliott Levine lowered Freeman's bond to $10,000 last week and he was released from jail Friday. Freeman is under house arrest with GPS monitoring and has been ordered not to leave Wisconsin.

Brown remains at large.

Comments / 1

Cyn Rowland
3d ago

Wow, that is ridiculous. I sure hope he doesn't make his way back to my town of Murfreesboro, pretty sure he WON'T abide by those release conditions. WOW.

Reply
5
