Charenton, LA

Cypress Bayou and Casino to host a job fair tomorrow

By Kayo LeBlanc
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYtZ1_0hJOJ5cq00

CHARENTON, LA— The Cypress Bayou Casino and Hotel hosts a job fair tomorrow from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the pavilion pre-function room on 832 Martin Luther King Rd.

The job fair is designed to be a fun event with food, music, give-aways, and mini dealer schools.

Positions are available in food & beverage, IT, housekeeping, marketing, security, table games, and more.

All applicants must be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug screening. Equal opportunities for employees and interviews will be conducted on the spot.

Benefits include Medical, Dental, Vision, insurance, PTO, Free Meals while on duty, and a Gas Discount Card.

City
Charenton, LA
Martin Luther King
KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

