THE MUSCLE SHOALS MAN INDICTED ON TWO COUNTS OF MANSLAUGHTER FROM A FATAL BOAT CRASH IN 2019 PLEAD GUILTY THURSDAY IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, ROSS WHOOTEN, WHO WAS THE DRIVER OF THE BOAT IN THAT KILLED A MOTHER AND DAUGHTER AFTER IT COLLIDED WITH A LARGE CABIN CRUISER, APPEARED IN COURT THIS WEEK AND PLEAD GUILTY TO TWO COUNTS OF CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE WHILE IMPAIRED AND ONE MISDEMEANOR COUTY OF THIRD-DEGREE ASSAULT. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON JUNE 8TH, 2019, SHORTLY AFTER 11 ON THE SHOALS CREEK. LAUREN ELIZABETH COWART, 37 AND BLAKELY ELIZABETH COWART, 4, OF AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, BOTH DIED FROM TRAUMA SUSTAINED. BOTH WERE PASSENGERS IN THE BOAT WITH WOOTEN, WHOSE BLOOD LEVEL AFTER THE CRASH TESTED .121. WOOTEN WAS SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS WITH FOUR YEARS TO SPEND IN PRISON. THIS WILL BE FOLLOWED BY FIVE YEARS OF PROBATION.

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO