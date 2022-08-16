Read full article on original website
Trial for man charged in Florence machete attack delayed to 2023
The jury trial of a man accused of attacking his family with a machete has been delayed until 2023, according to court filings.
Man charged with attempted murder for striking off-duty Alabama officer with vehicle, police say
Charges have been upgraded against a man who authorities say struck an off-duty police officer with a vehicle at his home earlier this week. Gregory Martin Hill, 54, was initially charged with second-degree assault in the Tuesday attack on Decatur Officer Jack Brown. On Thursday, police said Hill is now...
Preliminary autopsy report identifies missing Morgan County mother’s cause of death
The Morgan County Coroners Office and Morgan County Sheriff's Office have received the preliminary autopsy results from the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville in the Taylor Renae Haynes missing/death Investigation. The preliminary cause of death is listed as suicide, according to the sheriff’s office. The family has been...
Muscle Shoals Man Pleads Guilty to Criminal Negligent Homicide
THE MUSCLE SHOALS MAN INDICTED ON TWO COUNTS OF MANSLAUGHTER FROM A FATAL BOAT CRASH IN 2019 PLEAD GUILTY THURSDAY IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, ROSS WHOOTEN, WHO WAS THE DRIVER OF THE BOAT IN THAT KILLED A MOTHER AND DAUGHTER AFTER IT COLLIDED WITH A LARGE CABIN CRUISER, APPEARED IN COURT THIS WEEK AND PLEAD GUILTY TO TWO COUNTS OF CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE WHILE IMPAIRED AND ONE MISDEMEANOR COUTY OF THIRD-DEGREE ASSAULT. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON JUNE 8TH, 2019, SHORTLY AFTER 11 ON THE SHOALS CREEK. LAUREN ELIZABETH COWART, 37 AND BLAKELY ELIZABETH COWART, 4, OF AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, BOTH DIED FROM TRAUMA SUSTAINED. BOTH WERE PASSENGERS IN THE BOAT WITH WOOTEN, WHOSE BLOOD LEVEL AFTER THE CRASH TESTED .121. WOOTEN WAS SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS WITH FOUR YEARS TO SPEND IN PRISON. THIS WILL BE FOLLOWED BY FIVE YEARS OF PROBATION.
Suspect in custody in shooting of 3 underage victims in north Alabama, authorities say
A suspect is in custody in connection with a Saturday night shooting involving three underage victims in north Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. Decatur patrol police officers placed the suspect, who was not immediately publicly identified, in custody on Wednesday, said police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez. An officer with Decatur police’s patrol...
Morgan County authorities detail recent jail overdoses
Numerous people reportedly overdosed in the Morgan County Jail on Monday.
Maryland woman faces capital murder charges for allegedly killing Alabama woman with knife, bowl
A Mount Airy, Maryland woman is facing capital murder charges after authorities say she killed a Limestone County woman back in April using a kitchen knife and bowl. Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, has been indicted on charges of capital murder, second degree burglary and obstructing a governmental operation. She is...
Off-duty Decatur officer intentionally struck by vehicle outside his home, fires shots; suspect jailed, police say
Shots were fired in Decatur Tuesday when authorities say a man intentionally struck an off-duty officer with a vehicle as his home. The officer was hospitalized but is expected to be OK. The man who struck him is in jail. The incident happened at 5:17 p.m. Decatur police spokeswoman Irene...
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office details multiple drug incidents in county jail
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office detailed multiple incidents that have occurred within the Morgan County Jail recently. In a Facebook post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday a man allegedly took a substance and began to overdose. Other inmates then alerted officers who gave the man medical attention.
Somerville man arrested after driving through pasture fence during police chase
A man was arrested after running through a pasture fence during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Decatur man charged with robbery, obstructing justice
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 24, Decatur Police Department officers responded to a home on 6th Street Northwest in reference to a robbery that happened in the area. Once officers arrived the victim told officers they had property taken from them at gunpoint by multiple suspects. During the investigation,...
ADOC: Inmate convicted in Lauderdale County double homicide dies in prison
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 42-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a 2009 double homicide in Lauderdale County has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC). Jonathan Cossey was found unresponsive in his cell in the Limestone Correctional Facility on Thursday, August 11, ADOC says.
Man hits off-duty Decatur police officer with car
Officials say a man hit an off-duty Decatur Police officer with his car during an altercation on Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Police on scene at North American Lighting in Muscle Shoals
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — UPDATE from Muscle Shoals Police on the incident at North American Lighting. Police say that the suspect is not believed to be armed. Information regarding the incident at North American Lighting (NAL) is as follows:. On August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:00am, Florence Police Department...
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 11. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Jonathan Cossey, 42, was taken to the health care unit after he was found unresponsive in his cell.
Multiple agencies search for wanted man inside Muscle Shoals lighting plant
Muscle Shoals Police stressed that there is not and never was an active shooter situation; the man is believed to be unarmed and poses no threat to the public.
