ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Tuscumbia, AL
Tuscumbia, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Man pleads guilty in fatal Shoals Creek DUI boat wreck

LAUDERDALE Co. Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was charged with manslaughter for a June 2019 boat crash that killed two people pleaded guilty to lesser charges in court on Thursday. Ross Newton Wooten III, 36, had been charged with manslaughter after authorities said he crashed his boat into the front of a 30-foot cabin cruiser, killing Lauren Cowart, 37, and her daughter, Blakely.
radio7media.com

Muscle Shoals Man Pleads Guilty to Criminal Negligent Homicide

THE MUSCLE SHOALS MAN INDICTED ON TWO COUNTS OF MANSLAUGHTER FROM A FATAL BOAT CRASH IN 2019 PLEAD GUILTY THURSDAY IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, ROSS WHOOTEN, WHO WAS THE DRIVER OF THE BOAT IN THAT KILLED A MOTHER AND DAUGHTER AFTER IT COLLIDED WITH A LARGE CABIN CRUISER, APPEARED IN COURT THIS WEEK AND PLEAD GUILTY TO TWO COUNTS OF CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE WHILE IMPAIRED AND ONE MISDEMEANOR COUTY OF THIRD-DEGREE ASSAULT. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON JUNE 8TH, 2019, SHORTLY AFTER 11 ON THE SHOALS CREEK. LAUREN ELIZABETH COWART, 37 AND BLAKELY ELIZABETH COWART, 4, OF AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, BOTH DIED FROM TRAUMA SUSTAINED. BOTH WERE PASSENGERS IN THE BOAT WITH WOOTEN, WHOSE BLOOD LEVEL AFTER THE CRASH TESTED .121. WOOTEN WAS SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS WITH FOUR YEARS TO SPEND IN PRISON. THIS WILL BE FOLLOWED BY FIVE YEARS OF PROBATION.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Police Sergeant#Criminal Investigation#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office details multiple drug incidents in county jail

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office detailed multiple incidents that have occurred within the Morgan County Jail recently. In a Facebook post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday a man allegedly took a substance and began to overdose. Other inmates then alerted officers who gave the man medical attention.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur man charged with robbery, obstructing justice

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 24, Decatur Police Department officers responded to a home on 6th Street Northwest in reference to a robbery that happened in the area. Once officers arrived the victim told officers they had property taken from them at gunpoint by multiple suspects. During the investigation,...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 11. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Jonathan Cossey, 42, was taken to the health care unit after he was found unresponsive in his cell.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy