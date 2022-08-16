ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Challenges Below Deck: Mediterranean's Dave White Faced Cooking On A Yacht - Exclusive

Life on a yacht is not all fun and adventure, especially for the crew. While guests are enjoying the good life on deck, the staff works tirelessly behind-the-scenes to keep all the on-land comforts — including sumptuous food — available on the boat. The hit Bravo series "Below Deck" follows the cast of crew members as they sail the seas and take whatever yacht life has to throw at them.
PICTURED: British schoolboy, eight, who was bitten by three sharks on family Caribbean holiday after tourists 'started chucking their lunch into the water'

A British schoolboy was savaged by three sharks while he was on a family holiday in the Caribbean after tourists 'started chucking their lunch into the water'. Finley Downer, eight, was in The Bahamas with his family last week on an excursion to the protected harbour Compass Cay when the horrific attack happened.
The Queen's annual summer break: Here's what we know

The Royal Family is always on the go for their royal duties and barely gets to spend time with each other. Unless of course, there’s a major event in the family or something. So, they cherish their summer tradition of the annual summer reunion at Balmoral Castle. Guest list.
TikToker calls out sports betting websites for offering odds on Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend

Sports betting websites are now offering odds on who Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend will be, and fans are outraged.The reality star recently broke up with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson after nine months of dating, and now people are betting on the next man to be linked to Kim Kardashian. Bovada is just one of the many betting sites offering odds, while another image of a sportsbook has been circulating online too.Number one on the list is CNN commentator Van Jones, whose odds have increased to +800 per OddsChecker. Kardashian’s ex boyfriend Ray J is on the list...
My Favorite Airbnb in Iceland: A Cozy Tiny Home in the Northern Countryside

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After dating for 10 years, canceling our wedding, and riding out the past two-and-a-half pandemic years in a tiny Brooklyn apartment,...
