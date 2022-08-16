ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

YKK opens medical clinic at Macon plant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Employees at YKK USA can now receive on-site medical care at a clinic at the Macon Plant. The health clinic is for full-time Macon manufacturing plant employees thanks to a joint venture with Macon Occupational Medicine (MOM). “We are so excited to be able to...
Middle Georgia manufacturing company announces $125 million expansion in Macon

A Macon manufacturing company is planning a $125 million expansion, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday in a press release. YKK AP America, which makes architectural products for homes and businesses, plans to build a new manufacturing facility and install additional equipment in Bibb County. According to the release, the expansion will add 100 new jobs to the 250-person strong workforce already at YKK AP in Macon.
Monroe County millage rate decreases

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Monroe County could see a decrease in property taxes. County Commissioners voted due to lower the millage rate by three quarters of a mill. Chairman of the Board, Greg Tapley, says several factors helped in the decision to lower the rate, including new businesses expanding into the county and property improvements.
Macon County residents get access to high speed fiber internet

OGLETHORPE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Almost 3,000 Macon County residents now have access to high speed internet for the first time. It’s all thanks to a partnership between the county and Kinetic Wireless. The county held a ribbon held ceremony Wednesday to announce Kinetic’s expansion of high speed internet.
Macon's Unionville neighbors discuss strategic improvement plan

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Unionville Thursday had the chance to chime in on ways to improve their neighborhood. They pitched their ideas to the Middle Georgia Regional Commission, which is developing the neighborhood's strategic plan. Neighbors had a lot to say. Education, beautification, crime, blight and eliminating food deserts were the topics of discussion.
Monroe County Recreation Department increasing sports fees

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Recreation Department is increasing its sports fees in three areas. County commissioners approved a $25 fee for out-of-county participants. That’s a $15 increase from the previous fee. There will also be a late registration fee of $25. All increases will be...
Forbes features Macon as “South’s Best Kept Secret!”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The secret is out about Macon, thanks to Forbes magazine. Writer Katie Chang wrote an article titled “A Weekend Guide to Macon, One of the South’s Best Kept Secrets.”. The article mentions some of the best food spots in town, like Macon bagels, and...
Sisters share dream of becoming pilots

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia State University is celebrating Aviation Week. Students at the Eastman campus got a chance to look at aircraft and watch them take flight during a Fly-In event Wednesday. Breland Wray, a senior in the Aviation Program at MGA, has wanted to fly helicopters...
Dinosaurs to roam again in Warner Robins this weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Dinosaurs are roaming the Earth again in Warner Robins this weekend. Jurassic Jungle is having its “Cretaceous Carnivore event” this Sunday at the Warner Robins Recreation Center. Families will be able to have a chance to get up close and personal with a...
WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
Tractor trailer driver dies in Monroe County wreck

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Cobb County driver is dead after a crash in Monroe County Friday morning. According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a crash on GA 401 (I-75) Northbound near mile marker 191 where a tractor trailer was blocking the roadway– deputies shut down 2 lanes. While at the scene, it was reported to deputies that just south of them a second crash had happened, involving 3 tractor trailers near the Weigh station.
Herschel Walker campaigns in hometown of Wrightsville

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— When politicians visit voters, small towns like Wrightsville get overlooked most of the time. When the politician is from Wrightsville though, it makes a difference. Republican Senate candidate and former football star, Herschel Walker, visited his hometown to meet with supporters. Wrightsville Mayor, Janibeth Outlaw, shared...
Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
Baldwin High School expanding culinary opportunities for students

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin High School is giving its students an opportunity to pursue a career in culinary arts. The school district partnered with Helms College to offer a $10,000 scholarship. High school students in the district’s culinary arts course will receive credit that will count toward Helms College.
The Macon Film Festival is back

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– It’s lights, cameras, and action for the 17th Annual Macon Film Festival. The schedule includes films screenings and other events at multiple venues throughout Macon. More then 80 films from around the world will be showcased. On Friday, students from Jones and Jasper counties attended a...
MACON, GA

