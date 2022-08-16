FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Cobb County driver is dead after a crash in Monroe County Friday morning. According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a crash on GA 401 (I-75) Northbound near mile marker 191 where a tractor trailer was blocking the roadway– deputies shut down 2 lanes. While at the scene, it was reported to deputies that just south of them a second crash had happened, involving 3 tractor trailers near the Weigh station.

MONROE COUNTY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO