ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellville, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

MH football team comes from behind to beat Jonesboro at Bomberfest

The Mountain Home High School football team wrapped up its preseason session on Friday with a come-from-behind victory at Bomberfest. The Bombers rallied from a three-touchdown deficit to defeat Jonesboro 31-28 in a benefit game. Mountain Home begins its regular season next Friday by hosting Nettleton.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHCA volleyball teams fall to Valley Springs

The Mountain Home Christian Academy won two of three volleyball matches at home Thursday night. Valley Springs won the high school match by scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-17. For the Lady Eagles, Kenna Riley had 4 aces, 6 kills, 8 blocks and 5 digs;. Caroline Robinson had 2 aces...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Hackett, AR
City
Yellville, AR
City
Summit, AR
City
Berryville, AR
KTLO

William ‘Bill’ Jones Jr., 81, Mountain Home (Kirby)

William “Bill” Jones, Jr., 81, passed away on August 15, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Bill was born on September 30, 1940 in Washington, DC, to William Jones, Sr. and Dorothy Wolford Jones. Bill married Patsy Jones on September 22, 1959 in Clintwood, Virginia. The couple had three...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Ozark County Times

Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line

Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
GAINESVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Athletics#Jamboree#Lockers#Highschoolsports#Hornets#Grissum Cabinets
KTLO

First Community Bank wins 2nd KTLO BBQ Cookoff Challenge title

Mountain Home High School Career Academies was the site for the annual First Security Bank Bomberfest on Friday, and a contest winner was announced prior to Mountain Home and Jonesboro taking the gridiron for a benefit game. First Community Bank ended up as the winners of the KTLO BBQ Cookoff Challenge for the second time. The local business also won the event in 2018.
JONESBORO, AR
KYTV

MUST SEE: Cat in Harrison, Ark. born with two heads

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain & t-storm chances to track this weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has a fresh look at your forecast that includes rain chances this weekend, a warm weekend and temperatures pushing back near normal for next week. Fire damages carpet shop in Republic, Mo. Updated: 9 hours...
HARRISON, AR
THV11

Meet Harvey, the two-headed cat born in Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. — Harrison resident Jesse Contreas's cat gave birth to kittens on Wednesday evening— but one of them seemed a little different. He said that everything was going normally at first until things took a dramatic change. "He had one kitten and it was fine. And then...
HARRISON, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLO

Mountain Home School Board approves budget for 2022-23 school year

The Mountain Home School Board, during its regular August meeting Thursday night, approved the budget for the 2022-23 school year. The budget is $51.3M with about one-third of it, or $17M, from salaries. Superintendent Dr. Jake Long joined Brad Haworth during the news at 7 Friday morning to discuss the...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Fair begins Tuesday, truck pull set for Saturday

A local tradition returns to the Twin Lakes Area. The 2022 Baxter County Fair is scheduled to begin Tuesday and continue through next Saturday, Aug. 27, at the fairgrounds. A prelude to the fair’s main activities is this Saturday with the truck pulling contest. Action starts at 7 at the Mountain Home Saddle Club Arena. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 17 and free to children 5-and-under. The new sled and hook up fees will be donated this year to the Mountain Home Public Schools Meal Program.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Marion County Fair to begin Saturday with parade

The Marion County Fair and Livestock Show begins Saturday and continues through next Saturday, Aug. 27. The fairgrounds are located at 513 East Seawell Avenue in Summit. Fair Manager Sherry McFarland says the festivities will open Saturday morning with the Marion County Fair Parade. Listen:. The fairgrounds’ activities begin Tuesday...
MARION COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

18th year for Mountains Music and Motorcycles

Riding enthusiasts agree that some of the best motorcycling in America is in the Ozarks. Built on that simple premise, a festival was organized 18 years ago with no budget and heavily dependent on volunteers. The first event drew about 350 motorcyclists. Now, thousands of bikers are expected to this annual event.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
Kait 8

Electric cooperative warning customers of increased fuel rates

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months. He said energy plants have had their fair share of...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy