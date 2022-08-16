Read full article on original website
KTLO
MH football team set for benefit game with Jonesboro at First Security Bomberfest
First Security Bomberfest returns to Mountain Home High School on Friday, and normally, it would include the Bomber football team scrimmaging each other. This year’s event will be different as Mountain Home hosts Jonesboro for a benefit game. Steve Ary is getting ready to start his third season as...
KTLO
MH football team comes from behind to beat Jonesboro at Bomberfest
The Mountain Home High School football team wrapped up its preseason session on Friday with a come-from-behind victory at Bomberfest. The Bombers rallied from a three-touchdown deficit to defeat Jonesboro 31-28 in a benefit game. Mountain Home begins its regular season next Friday by hosting Nettleton.
KTLO
MHCA volleyball teams fall to Valley Springs
The Mountain Home Christian Academy won two of three volleyball matches at home Thursday night. Valley Springs won the high school match by scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-17. For the Lady Eagles, Kenna Riley had 4 aces, 6 kills, 8 blocks and 5 digs;. Caroline Robinson had 2 aces...
KTLO
Cotter, Salem to meet in benefit volleyball match
Two area high schools will square off for one more tuneup before the volleyball season begins. Cotter will host Salem for a benefit match on Friday.
KTLO
Guenther Meyer, 75, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Guenther Meyer of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Guenther Meyer died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Earl Arnold Kinney, 68, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 68-year-old Earl Arnold Kinney of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Earl Kinney died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
William ‘Bill’ Jones Jr., 81, Mountain Home (Kirby)
William “Bill” Jones, Jr., 81, passed away on August 15, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Bill was born on September 30, 1940 in Washington, DC, to William Jones, Sr. and Dorothy Wolford Jones. Bill married Patsy Jones on September 22, 1959 in Clintwood, Virginia. The couple had three...
Ozark County Times
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Garth Brooks concert here in the Ozarks, Big Cedar Lodge new outdoor arena
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Announced on Wednesday, undoubtedly the the biggest star in country music is coming here to the Ozarks to showcase a newly expanded outdoor arena at Big Cedar Lodge. “Garth Brooks to OPEN the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar...
KTLO
First Community Bank wins 2nd KTLO BBQ Cookoff Challenge title
Mountain Home High School Career Academies was the site for the annual First Security Bank Bomberfest on Friday, and a contest winner was announced prior to Mountain Home and Jonesboro taking the gridiron for a benefit game. First Community Bank ended up as the winners of the KTLO BBQ Cookoff Challenge for the second time. The local business also won the event in 2018.
KYTV
MUST SEE: Cat in Harrison, Ark. born with two heads
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain & t-storm chances to track this weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has a fresh look at your forecast that includes rain chances this weekend, a warm weekend and temperatures pushing back near normal for next week. Fire damages carpet shop in Republic, Mo. Updated: 9 hours...
Meet Harvey, the two-headed cat born in Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. — Harrison resident Jesse Contreas's cat gave birth to kittens on Wednesday evening— but one of them seemed a little different. He said that everything was going normally at first until things took a dramatic change. "He had one kitten and it was fine. And then...
KTLO
Mountain Home School Board approves budget for 2022-23 school year
The Mountain Home School Board, during its regular August meeting Thursday night, approved the budget for the 2022-23 school year. The budget is $51.3M with about one-third of it, or $17M, from salaries. Superintendent Dr. Jake Long joined Brad Haworth during the news at 7 Friday morning to discuss the...
KTLO
Baxter County Fair begins Tuesday, truck pull set for Saturday
A local tradition returns to the Twin Lakes Area. The 2022 Baxter County Fair is scheduled to begin Tuesday and continue through next Saturday, Aug. 27, at the fairgrounds. A prelude to the fair’s main activities is this Saturday with the truck pulling contest. Action starts at 7 at the Mountain Home Saddle Club Arena. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 17 and free to children 5-and-under. The new sled and hook up fees will be donated this year to the Mountain Home Public Schools Meal Program.
KTLO
Sylvia Louise Wood, 80, Theodosia (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Sylvia Louise Wood of Theodosia are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Sylvia Wood died Monday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Marion County Fair to begin Saturday with parade
The Marion County Fair and Livestock Show begins Saturday and continues through next Saturday, Aug. 27. The fairgrounds are located at 513 East Seawell Avenue in Summit. Fair Manager Sherry McFarland says the festivities will open Saturday morning with the Marion County Fair Parade. Listen:. The fairgrounds’ activities begin Tuesday...
KTLO
Missouri man who shot at cops in Mountain Home gets date for mental exams
A Missouri man shot and wounded by police on the grounds of the midtown Mountain Home location of Casey’s General Store in late March last year appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. Forty-one-year-old Kevin Donovan of Adrian, Missouri has been seeking a bond reduction. Donovan is currently an...
whiterivernow.com
18th year for Mountains Music and Motorcycles
Riding enthusiasts agree that some of the best motorcycling in America is in the Ozarks. Built on that simple premise, a festival was organized 18 years ago with no budget and heavily dependent on volunteers. The first event drew about 350 motorcyclists. Now, thousands of bikers are expected to this annual event.
Kait 8
Electric cooperative warning customers of increased fuel rates
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months. He said energy plants have had their fair share of...
KTLO
National Aviation Day is Friday, Baxter County Airport big boost to local economy
Friday is National Aviation Day and Baxter County residents have plenty to celebrate with the Baxter County Airport at Midway. The local facility pumps an estimated $1 million into the local economy each year. Gerald Gaige is Airport Support Network Volunteer for the Baxter County Airport. He joined Brad Haworth...
