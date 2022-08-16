A local tradition returns to the Twin Lakes Area. The 2022 Baxter County Fair is scheduled to begin Tuesday and continue through next Saturday, Aug. 27, at the fairgrounds. A prelude to the fair’s main activities is this Saturday with the truck pulling contest. Action starts at 7 at the Mountain Home Saddle Club Arena. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 17 and free to children 5-and-under. The new sled and hook up fees will be donated this year to the Mountain Home Public Schools Meal Program.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO