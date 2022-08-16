ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Annual Winemaker Dinner to Benefit Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPtjf_0hJOGcwB00

Great food and great wine will make this Paso Robles Event a big success

PASO ROBLES — Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast cannot wait to dazzle supporters and donors with an elegant night of food and wine under the stars on Sep. 10 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For over 56 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast have been removing financial barriers to high-quality after-school and summer programs.

The Clubs are dedicated to helping all youth reach their full potential by providing safe, fun, and enriching experiences for kids when they are not in school. Club Programs support academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character development that have positively transformed the lives of many of our Club members.

This year’s fundraiser will be a Winemaker Dinner with four delectable courses by Chef Jeffery Scott. The seasonal menu will be paired with local wines from a variety of winemakers and vineyards. There will be a live and silent auction, along with a happy hour and other fun activities. Please join us for a festive evening to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast. Your participation ensures that we are able to continue to provide after school programs for hundreds of local children and teens.

The live auction will feature fabulous items like trips, dinners, and one-of-a-kind experiences. A diverse array of silent auction items will include gift certificates, jewelry, products to pamper yourself, and more.

Auctioneer Todd Ventura and Mistress of Ceremonies, Gina Fitzpatrick of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, will keep things lively and ensure that all attendees have a wonderful evening.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast:

Founded in 1966, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast have been helping kids aged 6–18 create Great Futures. Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast provides after-school tutoring, mentoring, and access to healthy activities. Located on the Central Coast of California in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, we have 22 club sites in Atascadero, Creston, Guadalupe, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Shandon. For more info about Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, please call Kelly White O’Neill at (805) 354-7433 or via email at Kelly.whiteoneill@centralcoastkids.org or visit centralcoastkids.org

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Morro Bay's Avocado Margarita Festival Just Got Bigger

MORRO ROCK? It is most definitely not shaped like an avocado. Rather, it is very much a Morro Rock-shaped rock, a massive and magnificent volcanic plug that has a distinctive appearance that is instantly recognizable to anyone who has called upon the beautiful Central Coast burg. But a person might be forgiven for thinking of the iconic alligator pear, and all of its yummy uses, upon seeing Morro Rock in the foggy distance. Why? Because one of the Golden State's greenest and creamiest scenes has long taken place in the ocean-close hamlet, a celebration of the pit-tastic fruit, a variety of spicy and savory guacamoles, and a libation that's long been associated with avocado-centered appetizers, the margarita. For Morro Bay is the famous home of the Avocado Margarita Festival, a foodie gathering that's about to embark on something new in 2022: A three-day event.
MORRO BAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shandon, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Paso Robles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Creston, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Society
City
Guadalupe, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Food & Drinks
Paso Robles, CA
Society
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 11-15

Marie Odette Layaye, age 92, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Paul Dewitt, age 61, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Paula M Downs, age 63, of Paso Robles,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#Food And Wine#Food Drink#Charity#Clubs#Club Programs
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. August 08, 2022. 00:09— Sergio...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
calcoastnews.com

102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home

A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Anita Heely 1922-2022

Anita Heely was born April 19, 1922, in La Crescenta, CA. to Georgia (Wilson) from Oklahoma and Vahan Oundjian from Constantinople, Turkey. Her father, Vahan, later changed this name to William Vahan Miller, therefore, Anita’s maiden name was Anita Miller. At a very early age (6), she lost her father in a motorcycle accident, leaving her, her older brother Don, and her mother alone in La Crescenta.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
CAYUCOS, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Pioneer Day Belle Candidates Announced

PASO ROBLES — Seven young women are in the running to be named the 2022 Paso Robles Pioneer Day Belle, who will be announced this Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Pioneer Royalty Dinner held at the Estrella Warbirds Museum. Belles and their attendants are young ladies representing a local...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Judith Ann Gimby 1941-2022

Judith Ann Gimby of Paso Robles, California, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2022. Judy was born to David and Lou Biehl in Oklahoma on August 30, 1941. She attended High School in Van Nuys. Judy met Gary Gordon Gimby in the 1960s, and the couple were married on October 23, 1964, in Fullerton, California.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug 7-14

On Aug. 7, Noe Everado Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation, DUI with prior convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, causing vehicle damage in an accident, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

KSBY to launch 4 p.m. newscast

Locally produced 30-minute newscast will be anchored by Nina Lozano and chief meteorologist Dave Hovde. – KSBY-TV, the Scripps-owned NBC affiliate for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, will debut KSBY News at 4 p.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 12. The locally produced 30-minute newscast will be anchored by Nina Lozano and chief meteorologist Dave Hovde. Claudia Buccio has been promoted from weekends and now will co-anchor KSBY News at 5 p.m. with Central Coast native Richard Gearhart.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy