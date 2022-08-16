Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking to Experience a Christian Broadway Show, This is It, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
A New Favorite Treat: Rice Krispies found at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Independent Shops Where You Can Buy Back-to-School Supplies [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
abc27.com
Downtown York announces grant recipients
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
abc27.com
‘I was in a lot of fights.’ Instead, York girl on ‘opportunities tour’ now thinks about college
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For some 10th-grade students, the idea that they’re thinking about college might not be news. But for Nizyiah Penn?. “I was in my freshman year of high school,” she said. “I was in a lot of fights, and it wasn’t going right.”
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
abc27.com
Dallastown teachers, school board come to tentative agreement
DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — After a board meeting that was held on Thurs. Aug. 18, Dallastown Area School District and Dallastown Area Education Association reached a tentative agreement for a four-year contract. “We are pleased to have reached what we believe is a fair contract that reflects the needs...
abc27.com
Dallastown teachers call for fair contracts at board meeting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Teachers with the Dallastown Area School District called for a fair and equitable contract in front of the board on Thursday, Aug. 18. “You can’t put these students first, if you put these teachers last,” one Dallastown teacher said. The teacher shortage,...
abc27.com
Dauphin County Commissioners honor Harrisburg woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners honored a young Harrisburg woman, Madison Stokes, for winning the NAACP’s “Act So” national competition. The competition focused on medicine and health. Stokes’ winning submission studied the effects of long COVID in adults. Get severe weather...
abc27.com
Bethesda Mission’s New Community Center
Bethesda Mission has long been a fixture in Harrisburg. They are continuing their work with a new Community Center and inviting you to attend the opening celebration. Learn more about their work and the new center and how you can support their mission.
Pa. nurse placed on probation, fined for trying to pass off vaccination card she made
WILLIAMSPORT – A Juniata woman has been placed on a year’s probation and fined $1,000 for making a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The integrity of hospital records and employees is very important, U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle told Army R. Leister on Tuesday. The licensed...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Simpson Public Library book sale
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping keep their neighborhood library alive for the next generation. The Simpson Public Library in Mechanicsburg is celebrating a grand opening this weekend for its new book sale and donation center in the former Agway building on West Allen Street.
chestercounty.com
Obituaries for the week of August 15
Sophie Pearl Butler, a resident of Laurel, Del. and formerly of southern Chester County, passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 101. She was the wife of the late Russell M. Butler, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Rising Sun, Md., she was...
Lancaster Farming
Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer
A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
abc27.com
Middletown football coach resigns amid hazing investigation
(WHTM) – Middletown football coach Scott Acri has resigned amid a hazing investigation, according to Middletown Area School District Communication Specialist Jody Zorbaugh. Rob Brodish will take over as interim coach of Middletown’s football team, athletic director Scott Govern tells abc27 sports. The district plans to release a...
York woman sentenced for her role in fraud scheme
YORK, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Monday that Robin Jean Seredych, 65, of York has been sentenced for her role in a Nigerian-based fraud scheme. Seredych has been sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court...
abc27.com
Man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining over 800 phones in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to a new release, 32-year-old Ian Keith Thompson and three codefendants, Horace Henry,...
Escaped Pigs On I-81 Cause Delays In Central Pennsylvania: State Police
The cause of serious delays on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania has been revealed to be due to three escaped pigs, according to Pennsylvania state police. The wayward swine go loose from a truck heading north along the interstate near Exit 77 (PA 39 Mandala Hill/Hershey) shortly after 7 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, police say.
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in Pennsylvania
If you've ever wanted to own an island (or two) in Pennsylvania, now is your chance. Read on to learn more. According to AnyPlaceAmerica, there are 237 islands in Pennsylvania. However, two of them were recently listed for sale.
abc27.com
City of York bans driveway car washing
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
PGCB: Two people banned from PA casinos after leaving kids alone while gambling
HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ)– Two adults have been banned from Pennsylvania casinos after they left their children alone while they gambled for about an hour. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) held a public meeting that was on Wednesday, and during that meeting the board took action on the parents and also implemented a fine on […]
abc27.com
Swimming closed at Gifford Pinchot State Park due to toxic algae
LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — The lake, and other swim areas, at Gifford Pinchot State Park are temporarily closed for swimming due to harmful algae blooms (HABs) which can hurt people, pets, and wildlife with toxins. As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the HAB advisory level has been...
$3,076,096.50 PA Lottery Jackpot Winner Sold In Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 from the Friday, August 12 drawing was sold in Montgomery County. This was the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in PA Lottery history. The ticket correctly matched all five balls...
