Annville, PA

abc27.com

Downtown York announces grant recipients

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dallastown teachers, school board come to tentative agreement

DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — After a board meeting that was held on Thurs. Aug. 18, Dallastown Area School District and Dallastown Area Education Association reached a tentative agreement for a four-year contract. “We are pleased to have reached what we believe is a fair contract that reflects the needs...
DALLASTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Dallastown teachers call for fair contracts at board meeting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Teachers with the Dallastown Area School District called for a fair and equitable contract in front of the board on Thursday, Aug. 18. “You can’t put these students first, if you put these teachers last,” one Dallastown teacher said. The teacher shortage,...
DALLASTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County Commissioners honor Harrisburg woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners honored a young Harrisburg woman, Madison Stokes, for winning the NAACP’s “Act So” national competition. The competition focused on medicine and health. Stokes’ winning submission studied the effects of long COVID in adults. Get severe weather...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Bethesda Mission’s New Community Center

Bethesda Mission has long been a fixture in Harrisburg. They are continuing their work with a new Community Center and inviting you to attend the opening celebration. Learn more about their work and the new center and how you can support their mission.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Simpson Public Library book sale

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping keep their neighborhood library alive for the next generation. The Simpson Public Library in Mechanicsburg is celebrating a grand opening this weekend for its new book sale and donation center in the former Agway building on West Allen Street.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
chestercounty.com

Obituaries for the week of August 15

Sophie Pearl Butler, a resident of Laurel, Del. and formerly of southern Chester County, passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 101. She was the wife of the late Russell M. Butler, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Rising Sun, Md., she was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer

A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Middletown football coach resigns amid hazing investigation

(WHTM) – Middletown football coach Scott Acri has resigned amid a hazing investigation, according to Middletown Area School District Communication Specialist Jody Zorbaugh. Rob Brodish will take over as interim coach of Middletown’s football team, athletic director Scott Govern tells abc27 sports. The district plans to release a...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FOX 43

York woman sentenced for her role in fraud scheme

YORK, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Monday that Robin Jean Seredych, 65, of York has been sentenced for her role in a Nigerian-based fraud scheme. Seredych has been sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

City of York bans driveway car washing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Swimming closed at Gifford Pinchot State Park due to toxic algae

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — The lake, and other swim areas, at Gifford Pinchot State Park are temporarily closed for swimming due to harmful algae blooms (HABs) which can hurt people, pets, and wildlife with toxins. As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the HAB advisory level has been...
LEWISBERRY, PA

