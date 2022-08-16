COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dallan Hayden joined Ohio State football late in the summer and immediately turned on the jets. “He goes full speed,” OSU running backs coach Tony Alford said. “That’s one thing we’re not going to have to do is ask him to go faster. He goes 100 miles an hour. Sometimes we’ve got to try to pull the reins back a little bit and slow him down.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO