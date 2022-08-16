ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer returning to Fox Big Noon Kickoff as analyst

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Urban Meyer will not be on the sidelines this fall, but the former Ohio State football coach will be back in the studio. Fox announced Friday that its original Big Noon Kickoff studio team is returning intact, including Meyer as analyst. Meyer left that position when he became coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. Meyer was fired after 11 losses in 13 games and some off-field public relations issues.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Why Dallan Hayden’s promising camp for Ohio State football matters in the wake of Evan Pryor’s injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dallan Hayden joined Ohio State football late in the summer and immediately turned on the jets. “He goes full speed,” OSU running backs coach Tony Alford said. “That’s one thing we’re not going to have to do is ask him to go faster. He goes 100 miles an hour. Sometimes we’ve got to try to pull the reins back a little bit and slow him down.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy