Police search for vehicle burglary suspects in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these suspects?

Syracuse Police are searching for two people in connection to vehicle burglaries in the area of 2500 West and 700 South.

Police say the burglaries took place on Aug. 7 around 10:45 p.m. Images of the alleged thieves were caught on a nearby home security camera.

(Courtesy of Syracuse Police)

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has additional details on the case is asked to call Det. Sergeant Johnson at (801) 825-4400 or email cjohnson@syracuseut.gov.

