Thirty-five residents displaced in Chesterfield apartment fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Thirty-five residents of a Chesterfield apartment building have been displaced after five units were damaged by a fire on Saturday, according to the Red Cross.

An apartment building on Boulder Springs Drive in Chesterfield caught fire early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 13.

While all residents were evacuated from the building, initial reports indicated that 27 people were displaced by the fire. Today the Red Cross reported that the number of displaced residents has risen to 35 people. The Red Cross indicated that this number may continue to change as residents continue to report damage to their homes.

Crews also reported that three residents were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries on Saturday, and one firefighter was hospitalized for heat-related illness. The residents and firefighter were released from the hospital on Monday, Aug. 15, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

