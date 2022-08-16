ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Thirty-five residents displaced in Chesterfield apartment fire

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wq23X_0hJOG7r100

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Thirty-five residents of a Chesterfield apartment building have been displaced after five units were damaged by a fire on Saturday, according to the Red Cross.

An apartment building on Boulder Springs Drive in Chesterfield caught fire early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Hampton man charged with murder of woman found on Winns Church Road in Hanover

While all residents were evacuated from the building, initial reports indicated that 27 people were displaced by the fire. Today the Red Cross reported that the number of displaced residents has risen to 35 people. The Red Cross indicated that this number may continue to change as residents continue to report damage to their homes.

Crews also reported that three residents were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries on Saturday, and one firefighter was hospitalized for heat-related illness. The residents and firefighter were released from the hospital on Monday, Aug. 15, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Government
City
Chesterfield, VA
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Cross#Winns Church Road#Chesterfield Fire#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC12

Portions of Hanover County experiencing issues with 911, landlines

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in parts of Hanover County are asked to use a cell phone if they need to call 911 due to issues with landlines. The landlines in the area, including the 911 lines, servicing the Beaverdam, Montpelier, and possibly the Gumtree areas have been out of service since about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
foxrichmond.com

Police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. Officers were called around 3:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Halifax Avenue for a person shot. At the scene, police found Jeremy Cornelius, 43, of Richmond, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy