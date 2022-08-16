Read full article on original website
Triple E found in Syracuse area
The Onondaga County Health Department said a State Lab has confirmed the presence of Triple E in the Cicero Swamp area. The trap is located along Route 298. The virus is one of many viruses spread by mosquitos. The health department is warning residents to use personal protection measures including...
Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed his picks for the best pizza in Syracuse and Utica. The sports blogging company leader visited a dozen pizzerias in Central New York at the end of July, and shared video from each visit over the past three weeks for his social media series “One Bite Pizza Reviews.”
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
House of the Week: Same owner has lovingly cared for brick Syracuse Colonial for 53 years
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – At 82 years of age, Mary Vita is still mowing and watering the lawn of her home at 221 Grant Boulevard in Syracuse this summer. As she works, her eyes must be drawn to the perennial gardens, trees, and bushes which were not there when she moved to the property with her husband John, who passed away four years ago, and daughter Therese from Akron, Ohio in 1969.
CNY Police Officer Moving a Community Both On and Off Duty
A Central New York police officer is moving an entire community whether on or off duty. Jason Crippen is a police officer in the Village of Herkimer. He grew up in the Cooperstown area, graduated from college in 2002, and decided to stay in the area. His impact on the community makes him our First Responder of the week.
Woman shot in stomach, foot near Syracuse’s Skunk City, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A woman was shot twice near Syracuse’s Skunk City Wednesday morning, police said. Around 11:37 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a woman was shot at the corner of West Onondaga and Dudley Streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When police arrived, they confirmed...
Armed with new tools, can authorities now identify body pulled from Onondaga Lake in 1983?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly 39 years ago, a woman was fishing in the Onondaga Lake outlet by Long Branch Park when her line caught on something. She tugged on the line and a body of a man floated to the surface.
Lifeguards save unconscious infant at Central New York state park, officials say
Western, N.Y. — Four lifeguards will be honored Monday for saving an unconscious 11-month-old boy who was suffering from an allergic reaction last month at a Central New York state park, officials said. On July 5, the four Delta Lake State Park lifeguards were called to a campsite after...
Aldi soon to open second location in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Aldi, the German discount supermarket chain, is close to opening another location in the Ithaca area. In addition to its location on 3rd Street in the City of Ithaca, near the Ithaca Farmer’s Market, Aldi will be opening a new location at 2309 North Triphammer Rd. in the Village of Lansing’s Cayuga Shopping Center.
Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022
Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started
A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
CNY driver suffers medical emergency before crashing into other car, sending 6 to hospital
Tully, N.Y. — A driver had a medical emergency Thursday morning before his vehicle ran a red light in Tully and crashed into another vehicle, deputies said. The two vehicles crashed at about 9:21 a.m. near the intersection of Route 80 (Elm Street) and Route 281, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center. The intersection is near Interstate 81.
Former employee accused of breaking into Metro by T-Mobile in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a former Metro by T-Mobile employee accused of breaking into the Genesee Street business on Thursday. Joseph Nolan, 33, allegedly broke into Metro by T-Mobile and stole cash from the register as well as several cell phones. Nolan was charged with third-degree...
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check.
Stormwater and partially treated wastewater in Owasco River prompt warning
AUBURN, NY — The Cayuga County Health Department is advising members of the community to not swim in the Owasco River due to the discharge of stormwater and partially treated wastewater into the river. Health officials say due to excessive rain on Tuesday, two combined sewer overflow facilities in the City of Auburn discharged the partially treated wastewater into the river. These combined sewer overflows are permitted to discharge by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, health officials said.
40-year-old man stabbed in Cicero, taken with serious injuries to Syracuse hospital
Update Thursday: Cicero man in critical condition after being stabbed by woman, police say. Cicero, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man was taken to a Syracuse hospital Wednesday with serious injuries after he was stabbed, police said. The man was reported stabbed at about 8:28 p.m. at 6210 Pebble St....
Utica woman faces up to 40 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl in 2021
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica woman faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to federal drug trafficking charges. According to the United States Department of Justice, 25-year-old Melisa Muminovic admitted to working with others to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl in the Utica area from January through July of 2021. She also admitted to going to the New York City area to purchase the fentanyl.
Man reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. When police arrived in the area, they found a 29-year-old man with...
Crash snarls traffic on Route 11
LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Part of U.S. Route 11 was closed Thursday night after a crash involving at least two vehicles in the town of LeRay. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of Walmart. One of the vehicles wound up on its roof. An ambulance was seen leaving...
