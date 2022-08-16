ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Triple E found in Syracuse area

The Onondaga County Health Department said a State Lab has confirmed the presence of Triple E in the Cicero Swamp area. The trap is located along Route 298. The virus is one of many viruses spread by mosquitos. The health department is warning residents to use personal protection measures including...
SYRACUSE, NY
