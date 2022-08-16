ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news – live: Ex-president hints at 'major' legal action as Pence says he never took secret papers

One of the attorneys representing Donald Trump in the wake of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago has said that CCTV from the search should be released and the agents who carried it out identified – this despite a surge in violent threats against law enforcement agents and justice officials from outraged Trump supporters.Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the search warrant for the raid, says he is inclined to partially release the affidavit that led to the warrant as media organisations have requested. He will make a final decision after the redactions have been made.The Justice Department has rebuffed demands...
